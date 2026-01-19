Hyster-Yale partners with IntegratR to accelerate zero-emission breakthroughs

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s Nederland BV entity has joined forces with IntegratR, a cooperative focused on helping companies turn zero-emission concepts into reality for the heavy-duty off-road industry.

Hyster-Yale intends to use this collaboration to continue building on the electrification progress already achieved through its Hyster big truck and container handling product lines, Nuvera fuel cell engines and standard Hyster and Yale product lines.

IntegratR will feature an Innovation Campus where leading companies, industry experts, research institutions and cutting-edge technologies converge to help accelerate the transition to clean energy. This international hub will enable prototype testing, certification, and series production readiness – all under one roof – helping reduce time-to-market, improve quality, and foster knowledge sharing.

The campus will also include rare facilities including an electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) test site, a roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) quay for vessels, an outdoor equipment test track, and both ultra-high-power megawatt (MW) charging and hydrogen filling facilities.

Spanning 17,500 m² (approximately 4.3 acres) on a canal-front site in Nijmegen, the Netherlands, the IntegratR Innovation Campus will provide waterside access and a site for testing of realistic duty cycles and logistics trials. The test track is expected to be complete in 2026, followed by additional facilities and features in 2027.

IntegratR is currently powered by two Core Partners: Hyster-Yale and Urban Mobility Systems (UMS), part of Deutz from Cologne, Germany. UMS brings expertise in battery-electric drive systems for heavy-duty and specialised machinery, while Hyster-Yale contributes knowledge in materials handling and energy solutions.

The cooperative is actively engaging with other industry leaders to identify additional Core Partners, but plans to limit the Core Partner status to a maximum of five companies.

“Joining IntegratR as a Core Partner reflects our commitment to accelerating the transition to zero-emission solutions for the materials handling industry, specifically within our Hyster big truck and container handling product lines, where we’ve already made significant, award-winning electrification strides” says Lucien Robroek, President, global big trucks at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling. “By bringing together the best minds and technologies under one roof, IntegratR is enabling faster innovation and practical solutions that help customers meet their sustainability goals without compromising on performance.”

Images: Hyster-Yale