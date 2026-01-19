Volvo CE launches three new-gen compact excavator models

Volvo Construction Equipment (CE) has enhanced its compact excavator lineup with the launch of three new-generation models: the ECR90, EC65 and EW65.

These models replace the previous generation’s ECR88, EC60 and EW60 respectively, featuring updates that translate to faster cycle times, increased versatility and maximum uptime for customers.

“Thanks to some significant upgrades, these machines deliver everything our customers need to succeed in utilities, agriculture, landscaping, general construction and more – all wrapped up in compact and highly manoeuvrable designs,” says Xavier Beaud, head of technology, compact business unit at Volvo CE. “They’re engineered to achieve big results across a wide range of jobsites thanks to additional engine power, improved digging, lifting and swing performance, longer service intervals, and a fully refreshed operator environment.”

The ECR90, EC65 and EW65 were announced at a press conference on Thursday 15 January where Volvo CE previewed its ConExpo plans. The ECR90 and EC65 will be at the show in Booth F24029.

Compared to the ECR88, the 9-tonne ECR90 short-swing excavator features 28% more engine power, 15% more pump torque, 13% more bucket force, 11% more arm digging force, 7% more tractive force and a 30% larger cab.

The 7-tonne EC65 and EW65 deliver 4% and 6% more engine power respectively, along with a 9% increase in boom lifting force, all of which lead to faster, more reliable operation.

All three models support Volvo’s full range of compact excavator attachments, and upcoming changes will improve compatibility with third-party attachments.

Another factor that expands attachment capabilities is higher auxiliary hydraulic flow: It’s 100% higher on the EC65 and EW65, and 15% higher on the ECR90, offering more precision and power for a wider range of tasks.

To further boost efficiency and versatility, these new machines are well-suited for tiltrotators (and can be factory-fitted with one in Europe). This allows for 360-degree rotation and 45-degree tilting of the attachment, so an operator can perform complex tasks without repositioning the excavator, saving time and fuel.

The wheeled EW65 can travel up to 18.6mph (30km/h), and easy-to-select work modes allow the operator to tailor its performance for travel, digging or parked work.

The ECR90, EC65 and EW65 are built to minimise downtime and reduce total cost of ownership. Larger fuel tanks and extended service intervals – like 8,000 hours for DPF cleaning and 1,500 hours for hydraulic return filter changes – reduce time spent on these common tasks. Wide opening hoods and ground-level access to grouped service points mean safer, faster maintenance.

Standard telematics or optional advanced telematics boost productivity and uptime even farther. And, keeping the future in mind, the excavators’ connectivity platform supports the integration of upcoming service enhancements.

These mini excavators also feature a fully refreshed cab environment designed to keep the operator comfortable, safe and productive all day. A high-definition touchscreen display offers helpful functions like attachment presets, rear and side camera views, service interval settings and Bluetooth pairing.

All three machines include new seats with optional air suspension, wider adjustable armrests and a new tiltable left-hand console for easier entry and exit.

Images: Volvo CE