Epiroc charges forward with Batteries as a Service (BaaS)

The world’s first Batteries as a Service (BaaS) agreement has been finalised in Canada, with Vale and Epiroc partnering on this innovative new approach for utilising battery technology in mining operations.

As mining companies continue to strive for sustainable productivity and zero emissions, the fast evolution and development of different options within the field of battery technology can be extremely challenging.

“A key component to the success of this offering is the flexibility it allows our customers. We take ownership of the battery itself and automatically replace and update the units as needed, which means the mine site can breathe easier and continue to focus on heightened production,” says Shawn Samuels, Product Manager Rocvolt, Epiroc Canada.

With Batteries as a Service, Epiroc works directly with the customer to define a battery plan that suits the needs of their operation. The lifespan is guaranteed and the battery status is carefully monitored to ensure predictive maintenance with reduced downtime. If a customer wants to increase or decrease their capacity, they can adjust their plan and the service will be tailored to meet their requirements.

As part of an ongoing sustainability commitment, Epiroc will remove old batteries from site and replace them with new. These older batteries are then used for secondary applications and will be recycled at the end of the process.

“Batteries as a Service helps our customers benefit from the latest battery technology without having to worry about facilitating upgrades and removals – they can focus on their business and we make sure they have all the power they need,” says Fredrik Martinsson, Head of Marketing Rocvolt, Products & Services, Epiroc.

Along with the BaaS agreement, Epiroc will be providing Vale with 10 battery electric vehicles for two Canadian mine sites. These machines will include four Scooptram ST14 loaders, two Boomer M2C drill rigs, two Boltec MC bolting rigs and two Minetruck MT42 trucks.

To complement the new battery fleet, Vale will also be adding three of Epiroc’s charging cabinets and seven charging posts for equipment support.

“We value and look forward to continuing our successful partnership with Vale as we move towards a zero emissions future in mining together. We both recognize the positive impact a successful battery service implementation can have on operations, so our mutual confidence in one another is well placed,” says Jason Smith, General Manager Epiroc Canada.

The delivery of the battery equipment to both sites will occur over the course of 2020 and into the first quarter of 2021