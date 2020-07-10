Liebherr unveils first telescopic wheel loader

Intelligent overload warning system

Liebherr has equipped the L 509 Tele with an overload warning system as standard. This consists of a load torque limit and a load torque indicator on the display to continuously inform the machine operator about the bearing load situation and the stability of the telescopic wheel loader. In the critical area before the stability limit is reached, the overload warning system ensures that the movements of the working hydraulics are slowed down to a standstill. The telescopic lift arm can then only be used to improve the stability of the machine. As an additional aid, the machine operator receives an acoustic signal and a visual warning on the display if the maximum load is exceeded.

Reliable with proven technology

The new telescopic wheel loader also possesses many well-known features of the reliable Liebherr stereoloader series. The L 509 Tele also has a reduced articulation angle of 30 degrees thanks to stereo steering. As a result, the centre of gravity remains in the centre of the machine when transporting large loads, which increases stability. The damped articulated pendulum joint, as with the regular L 509 Stereoloader, compensates for uneven ground and ensures stable travel characteristics on uneven surfaces.

The practical stroke limit damping for the telescopic wheel loader operation is available at the customer’s request. This function enables the telescopic lift arm to be moved smoothly to the end position hence reducing vibrations for the machine operator. The stroke limit damping increases the lifetime of all components, especially those of the lift arm and the installed equipment.