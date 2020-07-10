Liebherr unveils first telescopic wheel loader

Liebherr has unveiled the L 509 Tele telescopic wheel loader, the company’s first entry into the telescopic wheel loader market.
The L 509 is a unique multifunctional machine which combines the lift height and reach of a regular telescopic loader with the productive material handling capacity of a classic wheel loader: The benefits of two machine types in a single product. Developed on the basis of the Speeder L 509 stereoloader this new telescopic wheel loader retains the proven stereo steering and can reach a top speed of 38 km/h as standard thanks to the powerful hydrostatic travel drive. It also complies with the emission stage V/ Tier 4f specifications.
Instead of classic wheel loader lift arms, the new L 509 Tele has an extendable telescopic lift arm which can lift to a height of 4.8 m with a fork attachment. Thanks to the integrated z-bar kinematics the telescopic lift arm enables the operator to load containers and lorries at great heights or stack loading material. When working with a fork attachment, no manual readjustment is necessary, because the Liebherr engineers have optimised the parallel movement during fork operation.
Increased versatility
The new telescopic lift arm offers advantages in terms of lifting height and reach. The Liebherr stereo steering system, the proven combination of articulated steering and the steered rear axle, ensures manoeuvrability. The combination of these technical solutions makes the new L 509 Tele invaluable in many applications including landscaping, municipal, snow clearing or recycling services. This flexible, versatile machine is so user friendly that even less-experienced machine operators can safely operate it on all types of construction sites.
The L 509 Tele has a newly designed hydraulic quick coupler to switch between work tools. It ensures high wear and holding forces and, thanks to its compact design, offers a good view of the attachment being used. The connection dimensions are the same as the L 506 Compact – L 509 Stereo wheel loaders so that operators can use existing working tools for these machines on the L 509 Tele. This ensures year-round efficiency with attachments such as earth-moving and light material buckets, fork attachments, buckets with hydraulic clamp or snowploughs.
Comfortable operator’s cab
The L 509 Tele has one of the most sizeable operator’s cabs in its machine class. In addition to its generous space the impressive, well laid out work station offers superb visibility. A special feature is the height-adjustable 9-inch touch display, which clearly shows all information. Liebherr has also modified some aspects of the standard stereoloader cab. For example it has a sunroof window so that the operator can clearly see the works tools and material being handled even when the telescopic lift arm is extended.
The functions of the telescopic lift arm can be easily and intuitively operated using the Liebherr control lever integrated into the operator’s seat as standard. The mini-joystick on the control lever is used for retracting and extending the lift arm as well as controlling hydraulic work tools. To make working with the telescopic lift arm even easier, the “Comfort operation Tele” is available at the customer’s request. This includes automatic bucket return-to-dig, programmable auto lifting and auto lowering as well as visualisation of the equipment position on the display.
Intelligent overload warning system
Liebherr has equipped the L 509 Tele with an overload warning system as standard. This consists of a load torque limit and a load torque indicator on the display to continuously inform the machine operator about the bearing load situation and the stability of the telescopic wheel loader. In the critical area before the stability limit is reached, the overload warning system ensures that the movements of the working hydraulics are slowed down to a standstill. The telescopic lift arm can then only be used to improve the stability of the machine. As an additional aid, the machine operator receives an acoustic signal and a visual warning on the display if the maximum load is exceeded.
Reliable with proven technology
The new telescopic wheel loader also possesses many well-known features of the reliable Liebherr stereoloader series. The L 509 Tele also has a reduced articulation angle of 30 degrees thanks to stereo steering. As a result, the centre of gravity remains in the centre of the machine when transporting large loads, which increases stability. The damped articulated pendulum joint, as with the regular L 509 Stereoloader, compensates for uneven ground and ensures stable travel characteristics on uneven surfaces.
The practical stroke limit damping for the telescopic wheel loader operation is available at the customer’s request. This function enables the telescopic lift arm to be moved smoothly to the end position hence reducing vibrations for the machine operator. The stroke limit damping increases the lifetime of all components, especially those of the lift arm and the installed equipment.