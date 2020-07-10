TE Connectivity introduces PCON 12 for easy connections within tight design configurations

TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has introduced the PCON 12 one-position 90-degree unsealed connector, a unique and new power connection solution, as part of its extensive product portfolio of unsealed connectors for inside cabin applications.

The company knows it can get hot within the tight spaces of heavy-duty vehicles, and every connection counts when it comes to the productivity and reliability across the industrial and commercial transportation (ICT) market. Made out of flame-retardant material, the PCON 12 connector is the perfect solution for supporting in-cabin power applications with a current carrying capability of up to 60 amps at 90 degrees C. Thanks to its 90-degree cable exit configuration, it can be used in extremely tight spaces inside the vehicle’s cabin.

The PCON 12 connector offers a one-position, unsealed power connection with positive and negative markings on each connector and can accept wire sizes up to 16 square millimeters to allow establishing high power connections. It also offers three polarisation key mating configurations, which prevent polarity mismatches, as well as dual side-actuated snap-in locking features, which provide an audible “click” for an added layer of security.

“The PCON 12 connector is not only the newest addition to our extensive product portfolio of unsealed connectors for In-Cabin Applications, it continues our tradition of being a leader in accelerating electric mobility in commercial transportation,” said Girish Devendra Medh, product manager for TE’s industrial and commercial transportation business. “Additionally, the PCON 12 is a simple, cost-efficient solution that meets customers’ high-power needs.”

The PCON 12 connector is perfect for use within trucking, busing, agriculture and construction, and ATV/UTV vehicle manufacturers. The primary application for this connector is inside the cabin to supply power where needed with polarity variants shown on the housings for positive and negative connections.