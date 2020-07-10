Bauma China 2020 to take place as planned

The 10th international trade fair for construction machinery, building material machines, mining machines and construction vehicles will take place as planned from November 24 to 27, 2020 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). More than 3,000 exhibitors are being expected.

A full preview of the event will appear in our forthcoming China edition.

China’s economy is recovering apparently from the coronavirus shutdowns, and trade fairs are key to rebuilding economies. The country unveiled a series of economic stimulus policies and the investment in infrastructure is expected to increase by 10%. Thanks to this, it is estimated that the growth rate of China’s construction machinery industry will reach 10% this year. These figures were published by the Shanghai Securities Co., Ltd.

Preventive rules at the exhibition grounds

The health and safety of exhibitors, visitors and partners will continue to be top priority. The notice and guidelines of preventing and controlling the epidemic on organizing exhibitions published by Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce and Shanghai Convention & Exhibition Industries Association will be strictly followed during the show, the various prevention and controlling security measures will be effectively implemented to ensure the safety and orderliness of the exhibition. This includes besides the insurance of venue sanitary and provision of on-site medical services also the full online registration of all participants.

International exhibitor participation at bauma China

Currently country pavilions from the following nations are already confirmed: Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Turkey, South Korea and a European Pavilion. Furthermore, companies like Bosch Rexroth, China Railway, Lingong Group, Sany, Volvo and ZF Friedrichshafen have applied for bauma China 2020. In total more than 3,000 exhibitors will present their products and services on an exhibition area of 300,000 square meters at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC).