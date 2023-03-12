ConExpo: John Deere reveals new concept battery solutions

John Deere is growing its battery portfolio to include more modular power options and to accelerate innovative battery technology development. Together with Kreisel Electric, the company is using ConExpo to showcase these new solutions at booth 40844 in the West Hall.

In addition to the 63 kWh Kreisel KBP63 battery that was first displayed at Bauma 2022, three new concept Kreisel batteries are on display in Las Vegas, including 20kWh and 40kWh power options. These new models offer industrial and marine customers increased packaging flexibility and utilise the battery technology provider’s scalable, modular architecture and patented immersion cooling technology.

The KBP63 continues to be a great power option for a significant number of off-highway applications, but with the addition of 20 kWh and 40 kWh power options, John Deere and Kreisel can offer OEMs even more versatility for unique application packaging and enable smaller vehicles to take advantage of the high performance of Kreisel batteries.

“We see the clear and growing need for battery and charging solutions for the off-highway industry. Because of this, we are leveraging our world-class engineering expertise to innovate on our customer’s behalf and bring the most robust and durable products to market,” said Jennifer Preston, global director of John Deere Electric Power. “Together with Kreisel, we are expanding our battery portfolio to include even more versatile, scalable power to meet a wider range of application needs as we continue to work toward a future with zero-emissions propulsion and pursue our goal of demonstrating viable low- and near-zero-carbon power solutions by 2026.”

Just as important as building out a diversified battery portfolio is developing a reliable charging ecosystem that can be scaled and sized to meet operating conditions on a variety of jobsites. Like the use of batteries, charging requirements will differ by market segment and applications — from needing both stationary and mobile options to versatile ranges and charge times. John Deere will have a number of concept charging platforms on display in both its indoor (West Hall, Booth W40844) and outdoor (Silver Lot, Booth S5020) booths to illustrate the company’s ongoing commitment to bringing versatile charging solutions to market.

“John Deere recognizes the important role and opportunity charging infrastructure presents when it comes to the successful progression and adoption of battery power as an industry. We are working to develop comprehensive charging solutions our customers can invest in and reliably run in the rugged environments they work in day in and day out,” added Pierre Guyot, senior vice president of John Deere Power Systems. “We will continue to be a leader in the evolving off-highway electrification space as we prioritize the development of a robust charging ecosystem and battery portfolio that can support and sustain the long-term adoption of electrification across a wide variety of equipment sizes and applications.”