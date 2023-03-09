Grayhill prepares for ConExpo and 80th anniversary

Grayhill Inc is gearing up for its presence at this year’s ConExpo. A leading designer of intuitive human interface components for off-highway, the company was founded in 1943, upon pillars that remain true today. As such it is celebrating its 80th anniversary and will use Las Vegas as an opportunity to showcase its extensive portfolio from booth S82919.

Engineering expertise

Grayhill designs and manufacturers solutions that make machines feel like an extension of the person operating them. Advanced components include optical encoders, rotary switches, keypads, joysticks, pushbuttons. Its integrated interfaces create a whole solution, custom designed by its exacting engineers, who understand haptics, ergonomics, styling and the evolving needs of end users.

The company customises its solutions to get to the fine-tuned nuances that make a meaningful difference. It also integrates its own components into its intuitive interfaces, testing and retesting every step of the way to lower cost and risk. By utilising in-house molding, tooling, testing and manufacturing capabilities it also brings custom products to market faster.

It specialises in creating user interface devices that communicate via CANbus (J1939 and CANopen protocol) to control on-board systems. A range of standard keypads, joystick/encoders and displays are ready for quick, cost-effective customization. These products simplify mechanical installation into the vehicle cab and electrical integration with the vehicle’s control units. All such solutions will be on display in Las Vegas.

Construction applications

Aerial Lifts

Bulldozers

Cranes

Excavators

Graders

Loaders

Paving Equipment

Skid Steers

Grayhill takes a proactive approach to help identify project specs. Its engineers look beyond basic functionality to improve operator efficiency and ergonomics. This approach yields more intuitive controls that reduce operator fatigue and increase productivity. Grayhill engineers optimise product design, simplifying installation into the vehicle cab. These custom products are programmed for easy integration with the vehicle’s on-board control unit.

People

People are at the centre of everything the company does, starting with a deep understanding of the people putting machines into motion and how it makes those experiences intuitive and instinctive and carries through to the engineers and their bigger vision all the way through to its internal teams who’s life work is to improve the human experience down the smallest detail.