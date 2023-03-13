ConExpo: Case unveils five new backhoe models for North American market

Case Construction Equipment is bringing back its ‘Construction King’ name and releasing five new backhoe loader models – all on show at this week’s ConExpo – for the North American market. They are designed to deliver more comprehensive and diverse backhoe options to businesses across a broader spectrum of markets.

Two models are available immediately: the Case Utility Plus and the Case 580SV Construction King centre pivot. Three additional models will hit dealers later in 2023: The Case 580SV Construction King side shift, and two 695SV Construction King models, one with centre pivot and one with side shift.

ABOVE: The Construction King 695SV model with side shift will be available later this year

“The Case backhoe was the original two-in-one machine, and 65 years later we’re experiencing workforce challenges and more diverse jobsite needs — all with a focus on efficiency — that is driving a true revolution for the backhoe market,” says George MacIntyre, product manager, Case Construction Equipment. “Once the hero for the owner/operator, we’re providing even more backhoe loader options now that make these machines extremely attractive for businesses who are having trouble finding skilled operators, and who could benefit from the lower owning and operating costs of having all that functionality in a single machine.”

The all-new Case Utility Plus delivers full-sized backhoe performance in an efficient platform that’s easy to own, easy to maintain, and easy on the bottom line. This new 74 horsepower machine delivers a big cab with excellent sightlines to all work areas, extreme ease of service with a maintenance-free emissions system (no DPF and no DEF), and easy controls (including a choice of pilot or mechanical). Mechanical controls are offered for the more experienced operators who like that traditional backhoe “feel”, while pilot controls are available for rental businesses and contractors with less-experienced operators.

ABOVE: The all-new utility plus backhoe loader delivers 74 horsepower

“You could call this an entry-level machine — but it performs and delivers options like a full-sized backhoe,” says MacIntyre. “We’ve built it so that you can focus on simplicity, ideal for rental applications and businesses where this isn’t a daily production tool, but also committed to options such as the Extendahoe and attachment performance via one-way auxiliary hydraulics on the dipper for businesses that want to use this machine for more. It’s built to be versatile and allow equipment owners to build up from a simple base model.”

The all-new Case 580SV Construction King brings a tool carrier-style front end back to the CASE backhoe line in North America, ideal for businesses who use the loader end of their backhoe as a primary material handler – loading and unloading pallets, moving pipe and other bundled material around the yard. Adding a 4-in-1 bucket, a 6-in-1 bucket, or any of the countless attachments available for CASE backhoes turns this into a robust multi-purpose jobsite solution — and a hydraulic quick coupler makes it easy.

The new centre pivot model is immediately available to the North American market, and Case will be rolling out a side-shift model later in 2023.