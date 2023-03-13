ConExpo: Epec showcases advanced electronic control units

With machines and vehicles increasingly electronics- and software-driven, Epec’s booth at this week’s ConExpo (N12347) is displaying its full array of advanced electronic control units to support the OEM’s growing need for high-performance systems.

The company’s new products offer flexibility and the latest technologies for the system design, enabling highly advanced control systems, electrification systems, assistance and autonomous systems, edge computing and real-time capable applications, steer-by-wire and brake-by-wire systems, and functional safety and mixed criticality implementations. The three new products are as follows:

Core unit

Designed for control systems with the most demanding needs for real-time control, functional safety and flexible interfaces.​ It offers versatile 32-bit functional safety controller with different programming and communication options and a ​wide range of programming options for centralised and distributed system architectures: CODESYS, C/C++, CANopen responder, Ethernet Gateway. It also has connectivity for real-time data exchange: CAN, CAN FD, ISOBUS, Ethernet and safety critical communication​ and vast and flexible I/O interface, I/O up to 54/46, realized in an in-house designed housing that fulfills key customer environmental testing requirements, IP69K ​

SL8X control unit

Designed for control systems with the most demanding needs for real-time control, functional safety and flexible interfaces, the SL8X offers a versatile 32-bit functional safety controller with different programming and communication options​, a wide range of programming options for centralised and distributed system architectures: CODESYS, C/C++, CANopen responder, Ethernet Gateway, and connectivity for real-time data exchange: CAN, CAN FD, ISOBUS, Ethernet and safety critical communication​

GC44 responder unit​

Designed for centralised intelligence systems​, the FC44 boasts a generic CANopen responder unit according to CiA standards, I/O: 32 (16/16), 2 x CAN​, IP69K and Epec SW & Solution support.

The core unit and control unit will be available in 2024, with samples during 2023.