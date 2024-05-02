Bobcat unveils electric telehandler concept in Paris

Bobcat used last week’s Intermat 2024 as a platform to debut several cutting-edge models, including its TL25.60e electric telehandler concept.

Powered by liquid-cooled batteries that can operate in a range of weather conditions, the zero-emission machine has a rated operating capacity (ROC) of 2.5 tonne, equal to that of the popular diesel-powered TL25.60 model.

With three separated electric motors designed to maximise efficiency, a hydrostatic transmission to boost performance, a top speed of 25 km/h and the same dimensions as its conventional counterpart, the TL25.60e also delivers low noise levels, minimal operating costs and impressive versatility, proving that industry-leading performance and environmentally friendly operations can go hand in hand.

Visitors to Bobcat’s Intermat 2024 stand also had an opportunity to experience Bobcat’s transparent OLED (T-OLED) screen technology, which has been incorporated into the right-hand window of the TL25.60e concept.

Developed in collaboration with LG and BSI Research, Bobcat’s T-OLED technology enables operators to access an array of functionality without taking their eyes off the worksite, offering unparalleled clarity, responsiveness and visibility. It also has the capacity to facilitate a range of more advanced applications, such as real-time virtual reality (VR) simulations for utility line mapping.

“In line with Bobcat’s long-standing commitment to sustainable development, our team is continuing to develop products, attachments and services that exceed our customers’ expectations. The equipment we showcased at Intermt 2024 reflects our dedication to innovation, sustainability and customer-centricity, demonstrating that it is possible to shape a greener and more efficient future without compromising performance or productivity,” said Jan Moravec, VP product, Bobcat EMEA.