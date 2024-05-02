Komatsu launches three new mini EVs

Three new electric-powered mini excavators, a PC20E, PC26E, and PC33E, have gone on sale following their debut at last week’s Intermat 2024 in Paris.

Promising to offer zero emissions operation without compromising on performance, all three models offer a range of features that include use indoors and in other emissions-sensitive areas thanks to their exhaust-free, battery power operation.

Equipped with high-capacity batteries, a single charge provides sufficient runtime for a working day and, because electric motors require less maintenance than a diesel version, lower operating costs for customers are an additional benefit. An onboard charger is available for PC20E and PC26E models. With new cab specifications, models have an operating weight designed to meet European requirements for trailer transportability.

“Other benefits that their high torque and instant power delivery makes possible, are a powerful performance and reduced noise pollution on the jobsite,” said sales director Komatsu Ireland, Denis McGrath.