Parker Hannifin innovation enhances servo drive performance

Parker Hannifin, a global leader in motion and control technologies, has enhanced its standalone and multi-axis Parker servo drives (PSD) offering with a new I/O option board. This versatile option card, accommodating one or two cards per drive, introduces an array of technical features that improve the adaptability and performance of the complete PSD family.

From motion control for axis interpolation to adapting different setpoint sources, such as speed or current commands, the optional I/O card addresses a variety of applications. It also supports encoder simulation, step and direction input.

Use of the I/O card has a range of benefits, including flexibility and cost-effectiveness. Furthermore, it provides a wider choice of sensors, allowing cost savings by utilizing sensors with standard interfaces instead of typically more expensive sensors with fieldbus interfaces. Directly connected sensors result in faster cycle times and reduced delays, enhancing the performance of closed-loop controls. In addition, small applications can be realised without the need for an external programmable logic controller (PLC), simplifying the overall system design.

Compatible with all PSD1 ranges, the I/O option card has a flexible design with one or two cards per drive. It features one encoder interface for input/emulation, eight switchable digital inputs/outputs, and four analog inputs.

This new I/O option card increases the potential applications of Parker servo drives, making them suitable for an extensive range of uses as decentralized control systems with motion control and PLC function in the drive. The diverse inputs and outputs facilitate direct connections to sensors, enabling internal load control or serving as setpoint inputs for current or velocity.

“The introduction of our I/O option card represents a significant step forward in the capabilities of our PSD1 servo drives, offering our customers greater flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and performance,” said Markus Gugel, product manager servo drives, pneumatic division.

This latest enhancement reaffirms Parker Hannifin’s dedication to delivering solutions that empower businesses across diverse industries. The I/O option card is available now, opening a new era of possibilities for motion control applications.