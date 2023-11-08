AUSA expands range of electric dumpers

AUSA, manufacturer of compact all-terrain industrial vehicles, remains strongly committed to the energy transition and the decarbonisation of the industrial sector, with the global launch of the new D101AEA and D101AEA Compact dumpers at this year’s Smopyc, the most important international trade fair for construction, mining and public works machinery in Spain.
Both models have a 1,000 kg payload and join the range of electric vehicles that AUSA launched onto the market in late 2022.
The most compact in the segment
With these new models, AUSA now has a total of three electric dumpers in its product line-up, making it the manufacturer with the widest range of zero- emission vehicles of this kind.
The new D101AEA and D101AEA Compact have a 1,000 kg payload and a front and high-tip skip. They both share the same platform, but their optimal operating conditions provide different options: while the D101AEA is a narrow dumper (108 centimeters) that is suitable for small municipal works where there is very little room to maneuver, such as trenching and small landscaping jobs, the D101AEA Compact is equipped with small 12-inch wheel rims that reduce the overall width of the machine to just 100 centimeters. This allows this electric model to fit through building and residential doors, making it the perfect choice for indoor demolition work.
Both models have a battery pack with a maximum power of 17.3 kW and a torque of 130 Nm, allowing them to tackle any terrain and match the performance of a diesel dumper.
The lithium-ion batteries have a capacity of 9.3 kWh and can be charged from 20% to 80% in just two hours by plugging them directly into a 230 V mains socket, or in one hour with an external fast charger.
Top-of-the-line compact electric range
At Smopyc, AUSA will not only be presenting the new D101AEA and D101AEA Compact, it will also have its entire line-up of electric vehicles, including the D151AEG dumper with a 1,500 kg payload and the T164E telehandler, with a 1,600 kg payload and a maximum lift of 4 meters.
AUSA’s entire electric vehicle range is designed so that each vehicle can operate for at least one intense shift. This allows the operator to carry out their work without worrying about the battery range. They are also powered by lithium-ionbatteries, which deliver greater efficiency and durability than other battery types.
In addition to the entire electric vehicle range, AUSA will also be displaying a wide selection of its combustion engine vehicles at its stand, with as many as 15 models, including dumpers, rough terrain forklifts and telehandlers.