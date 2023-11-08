AUSA expands range of electric dumpers

AUSA, manufacturer of compact all-terrain industrial vehicles, remains strongly committed to the energy transition and the decarbonisation of the industrial sector, with the global launch of the new D101AEA and D101AEA Compact dumpers at this year’s Smopyc, the most important international trade fair for construction, mining and public works machinery in Spain.

Both models have a 1,000 kg payload and join the range of electric vehicles that AUSA launched onto the market in late 2022.

The most compact in the segment

With these new models, AUSA now has a total of three electric dumpers in its product line-up, making it the manufacturer with the widest range of zero- emission vehicles of this kind.

The new D101AEA and D101AEA Compact have a 1,000 kg payload and a front and high-tip skip. They both share the same platform, but their optimal operating conditions provide different options: while the D101AEA is a narrow dumper (108 centimeters) that is suitable for small municipal works where there is very little room to maneuver, such as trenching and small landscaping jobs, the D101AEA Compact is equipped with small 12-inch wheel rims that reduce the overall width of the machine to just 100 centimeters. This allows this electric model to fit through building and residential doors, making it the perfect choice for indoor demolition work.