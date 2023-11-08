AGRITECHNICA: MAN engines commits to reduced CO2 with new products

MAN Engines continues to consistently pursue its strategy of positioning itself as a provider of sustainable drive and storage solutions. At Agritechnica 2023, the engine manufacturer will therefore be presenting a wide range of proven as well as completely new products under the motto ‘Powering the Green Transformation – Off-road Solutions for the Future’.

The highlight of the trade fair appearance of MAN Engines – a business unit of MAN Truck & Bus – is the MAN BatteryPack. This enables industrial customers to operate mobile and stationary applications in agricultural technology, material handling, power generation and storage locally in a CO2-friendly manner. The MAN BatteryPacks are based on many years of Group experience and are already being used successfully in Truck & Bus SE’s own battery-electric commercial vehicles.

“We see sustainability as a core element in order to survive in global competition. That’s why our goal is to offer our customers solutions that don’t release any CO2 locally,” says Mikael Lindner, head of MAN Engines.

Customers in a wide range of industries will be served with customer- and application-specific solutions – as has been the case with combustion engines in the past. The company plans to mass-produce high-voltage batteries from 2025 onwards and is investing around 100 million euros in the Nuremberg site to this end. For the recycling of the batteries, MAN is planning a closed loop with second-use concepts and subsequent raw material recovery.

With a focus on reducing CO2, MAN Engines will also be presenting the MAN H4576 hydrogen combustion engine at Agritechnica. This is designed for high-performance agricultural machinery and off-road applications in the 500 hp class. The newly developed MAN H4576 hydrogen combustion engine with a displacement of 16.8 liters is based on the proven engine geometry of the MAN D3876 diesel engine and shares about 80% of its basic components with it.

The MAN H4576 has modifications to the hydrogen supply, engine control and exhaust gas control to ensure efficient combustion. MAN already has many years of experience in hydrogen engine technology and, thanks to this expertise, can quickly bring the MAN H4576 to market. The PistenBully 800 from Kässbohrer Off-Road Vehicles is already conceptually designed to be powered by the MAN H4576. “Hydrogen combustion engines are a promising approach to accelerate the decarbonization of off-road drives. As soon as the market is ready, MAN Engines will offer tailor-made solutions,” emphasizes Lindner.

With the MAN E3872 gas engine, MAN Engines is demonstrating a bridging technology on the road to decarbonization. By running on natural gas, biogas or special gases, CO2 can be reduced locally by around 10 to 20 percent compared to a conventional diesel engine.

The high efficiency of 44% as well as the use of the waste heat from the engine in power generation make the MAN E3872 with 735 kWel at 1,500 rpm an efficient and environmentally friendly solution in decentralized energy concepts. The gas engine from MAN Engines is H2-ready and can be operated with up to 20% hydrogen by volume.

For the first time at a trade fair, MAN Engines will also be presenting another attraction: the tried-and-tested MAN D2676 with load-bearing structure. It not only makes the Fendt 1050 Vario with 380 kW (517 hp) the most powerful production tractor in the world.

Rather, the tried-and-tested in-line six-cylinder engine was the first engine with a load-bearing structure in the 13-litre class, whose oil pan forms a load-bearing part of the vehicle chassis. Thus, the engine not only serves as the main drive of the vehicle, but also has the important function of giving the vehicle the necessary rigidity. In addition, the MAN D2676 is represented as an off-road variant with a wide power range from 294 to 404 kW (400 – 549 hp) in numerous applications.