AGRITECHNICA: Full preview of the world’s largest agricultural vehicle fair

It’s been four years since the last Agritechnica and the industry is abuzz with anticipation. It’s an opportunity for the whole industry to be reunited in Hanover, for the first time since 2019. And with over 2,600 exhibitors from 53 countries confirmed, all those who drive the industry forward will be there: OEMs, the supply industry, start-ups and visitors aplenty.

“All 24 halls of the exhibition ground in Hanover are fully booked again,” says Timo Zipf, Agritechnica’s project manager. “In total this adds up to a total floor area of over 400,000m². We anticipate in the region of 400,000 visitors from around the world. Visitors will be able to see, touch and experience new and innovative machines once more.”

Systems & Components

Around 800 exhibitors from 41 countries will present innovations and solutions to OEMs and systems integrators in the Systems & Components event, taking place within the fair. Billed as the

B2B marketplace of the international supplier industry for agricultural machinery, engineers, developers, researchers, procurement managers, dealers, OEMs and associations meet here to learn about the latest developments and innovations in the field of components for agricultural machinery and related sectors.

“Some Systems & Components exhibitors will offer practical solutions for hydrogen-powered combustion engine and fuel cell technologies that can be used alongside electric drives in various hybrid configurations to power off-highway vehicles,” says Systems & Components brand manager, Philippa von Loe. “Visitors can see what an ‘ideal’ drivetrain for a hydrogen-powered excavator or tractor might look like. Developers and design engineers can obtain information as well as finding the ideal and discussion platform around the latest developments and alternative fuels.”

ABOVE: For a more detailed preview included major vehicle launches in Hanover, visit the digital edition of iVT October/November

Aside from networking and doing business, The Systems & Components Expert Stage in the west wing extension of hall 17 will also daily host keynote speeches or panel discussions on current topics of the industry from Monday to Friday.

“Everyone is welcome to attend the forum free of registration and charge,” says von Loe.

Ahead of the show, OEM engineers have selected the most outstanding systems or components for the Systems & Components Trophy – Engineers’ Choice. Nominees were published in September and the three winners are to be announced on 16 October, shortly after this edition of iVT prints. The award ceremony of the show will take place on Sunday 12 November at 5pm on the Systems & Components Expert Stage.

“The awareness of Systems & Components within Agritechnica has reached a new level,” says von Loe. “It now stands by itself, and is recognised by the entire industry.”

One rising star of the Systems & Components is the highly technology driven key area agricultural electronics in hall 15. In this place the future is driven forward by companies that make the intelligence behind automated machines possible.

“The VDMA cites that over 70% of agri-machinery innovations are based on electronics,” says von Loe. “Most nominees from his years Systems & Components Trophy – Engineers Choice came from the area of agricultural and vehicle electronics. We have given that section of 60 exhibitors more space, and I am sure we will see it grow in the future.”

A changing industry

Much has changed in the agricultural machinery industry since the last Agritechnica, particular as the market has had to wait longer than usual for the show as a result of the global Covid pandemic.

“Digital transformation is

one of the major shifts,” says Zipf. “Digitalisation is revolutionising agriculture, from remote monitoring to data-driven farming.”

Since 2019 the focus on environmental protection and sustainability has increased further, with more investment in environmentally-friendly farming methods and emission-reducing technologies such as electric and hydrogen powertrains to bring down emissions. Meanwhile the rise of precision agriculture utilising GPS, drones and sensors continues apace, enabling more precise field work and resource use.

“Autonomous machines and robots used to optimise efficiency and reduce labour have a far great presence than they did four years ago,” says Zipf. “One particularly recent change is that farmers are seeking solutions to adapt to changing climate conditions. This is aided by the rise of education, with more knowledge platforms appearing. All these developments are covered in Hanover. Attendees will certainly see a lot of autonomous driving machines and alterative powertrains this year, solutions that will help keep up with the climate targets, and the challenges that farmers currently face.”

As a professional voice of the industry, Agritechnica organisers DLG have accompanied the exhibition with a highly professional technical programme. There will be five expert stages with 300 speaking slots, and around 470 speaker in total.

As ever Agritechnica reflects the progress in agricultural technology, but with particular focus this year on ‘Green Productivity’; increasing agricultural productivity while protecting the environment.

“New technologies enable more efficient use of resources,” says Zipf. “This is crucial to meet the growing demand for food with limited resources. Overall, the show reflects the transformation of agricultural technology towards sustainability, efficiency and resource conservation, while promoting productivity in agriculture. As such, it remains an important driver of progress in this essential industry.”

The excitement mounts

For Systems & Components director Philippa von Loe, the event cannot roll around soon enough.

“I am so hungry to meet the people of the industry again, to exchange and learn from them,” she says. “I cannot wait to gather inspirations for the future. We are planning to expand the successful marketplace Systems & Components to other shows in the sector of forestry and animal husbandry as well as enter new markets. I am looking forward to fruitful conversations related to this topic.”

As for Timo Zipf, it’s all about the inspiration gathered from seeing how companies from all over the world come together to present solutions to the challenges of sustainable agriculture, and to

making a difference.

“As project manager for Agritechnica, I am particularly looking forward to the opportunity to shape and lead this world-leading event in the agricultural technology sector,” he says. “Agritechnica provides a unique platform to showcase the latest innovations and trends in agri technology. The opportunity to network with international experts, farmers and companies and to promote the exchange of knowledge and ideas is extremely exciting for me. I am looking forward to working with our dedicated team and putting on a successful and ground-breaking event which will help shape the future of agricultural technology.”

iVT will be there too. We look forward to continuing the conversation in Hanover.