Hydreco Hydraulics prepares for Bauma

Hydreco Hydraulics will be showcasing its extensive portfolio at this year’s Bauma, for the first time as one of the companies that make up the Duplomatic Group: Duplomatic MS, Continental Hydraulics, Hydreco Hydraulics and Till Hydraulik, united under the leadership of Daikin Industries since last July 1st.

Hydreco Hydraulics will showcase its integrated motion control solutions, which include the new range of MS Series directional control valves, the new MHC multifunction ergonomic handle and other products, such as customised hydraulic cylinders.

Also on display are the most recent developments of external gear pumps made in the new production site in Parma, Italy as well as the new series of cartridge valves.

The Duplomatic Group is strengthening its presence in the German area thanks also to the recent acquisition of the company Till Hydraulik – specialized in the production of microhydraulics as well as of hydraulic cylinders for mobile applications – which in 2022 celebrates its 60th anniversary. The Group’s commitment to this market includes the recent release of the website www.hydreco.com and of the technical and product documentation in German, to offer greater proximity and improved service to customers in this geographical area.

“Bauma is the reference fair for us in Europe for the construction and mining sector. In Munich we have the opportunity to present our innovations, take care of customers, meet again the operators and have a discussion on the needs of the manufacturers and on the solutions we are able to develop for them “, said Simone Bulleri, mobile technical director of Hydreco. “I find particularly interesting the new technologies that are presented at the fair, the application of which embraces the entire value chain. This is in fact the right opportunity to acquire innovative perspectives also on sustainability issues”, concluded Bulleri.

The Hydreco team will be available for meetings with customers, interested parties and with the press at stand 418, hall A4.