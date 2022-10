AUSA, the manufacturer of compact all-terrain industrial vehicles based in Barcelona, has launched its electric vehicle range online, consisting of the D151AEG dumper with a 1,500 kg payload, and the T164E telescopic handler with a 1,600 kg payload and a maximum lift of four metres.

These new products will be showcased for the first time at the Bauma trade show in Munich, 24 to 30 October.