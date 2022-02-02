Duplomatic acquires Till Hydraulik

Duplomatic Group has taken all shares of Günther Till Präzisionstechnik GmbH & Co KG, which manufactures hydraulic components for the mobile hydraulic sector, it has been announced.

Till Hydraulics – 28 million euros turnover with around two hundred employees – is a leader in three segments in the hydraulics market: custom made micro-hydraulics solutions, for example used in the medical sector to move surgery tables; cylinders for special requirements (including decentralized intelligence, long and thin cylinders or for heavy duty applications) and manual compact drives, such as those used in truck trailers. Historically driven, Till supplies customers with valves for mobile hydraulics.

The acquisition agreement was signed late last year and announced this week, but the relationship between the two companies dates back to 2005, when Duplomatic began collaborating as a component supplier and then developed projects together with Till Hydraulik.

Following this strategic investment, Duplomatic is now present in the German market with a new production site, strengthens its global presence and expands its range of Motion Control solutions thanks to the new business area of ​​microhydraulics.

“Till Hydraulik is a perfectly synergistic organization with respect to Duplomatic and its brands,” says Roberto Maddalon, CEO of Duplomatic MS Spa. “The territorial coverage of Till Hydraulik will allow us to have a widespread presence throughout the German territory. In this way we will be able to be closer to the needs of our customers.”

Duplomatic will therefore continue and develop the current Till Hydraulik business.

“We are proud to be an important part of this growing Group,” adds Stefan Schmitz, general manager of Till GmbH & Co KG. “We have a long-term relationship with Duplomatic which, thanks to mutual trust and availability, led to the acquisition agreement. Both companies will benefit from technological and commercial exchange and will open new international business areas.”