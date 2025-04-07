Danfoss Power Solutions launches X1P family of open-circuit piston pumps

Danfoss Power Solutions has launched its X1P family of open-circuit piston pumps, built on the all-new X1 platform which has been designed for medium-power mobile machinery applications such as skid steer and compact track loaders, mini and compact excavators, and telehandlers.

According to Danfoss, its innovative design improves controllability, durability, and sustainability while reducing noise. The X1P pump packs more power into a smaller package, reducing its footprint on space-constrained machinery. X1P features a patent-pending swashplate design with roller-element cradle bearings, which reduces the pump’s length by up to 25 millimeters compared to similar pumps. This makes it the shortest 75-cc 280-bar pump on the market. The unique swashplate design also reduces hysteresis by up to 80%, delivering accurate, precise, and repeatable flow for smooth, reliable machine movement.

The X1P pump’s housing and unique angular control mounting reduce hydraulic noise by up to 3 dBA at 2,200 rpm, increasing operator comfort. The control mounting also eliminates common leak points and extends control longevity.

Built on proven components with a goal of maximizing lifetime and optimizing circularity, the X1P pump features a reliable, sustainable design. Danfoss says the pump combines its most trusted controls, shafts, bearings, and rotating kits, backed by millions of hours in the field. It reuses components from the existing portfolio to reduce environmental impact and waste at end of life. With fewer friction points in the design, remanufacturing is more streamlined, resulting in fewer parts that need to be replaced.

The X1P pump features the highest standard temperature rating in its class –115°C – which helps reduce cooling system requirements and wastes less energy cooling the machine.

“X1P is the new generation workhorse in open-circuit pumps. It represents the next step in open-circuit pump evolution, ramping up performance, reliability, and flexibility,” says Vince Ewald, global product portfolio manager, open-circuit pumps, Danfoss Power Solutions. “Our all-new X1 platform is set to change the league in terms of hydraulic flow efficiency, starting at the pump. X1P is just the beginning. We look forward to building on this platform with additional product families that elevate performance to new levels.”

The X1P pump’s flexible, modular design simplifies conversion between controls, shaft types, auxiliary pads, and couplings. The pump reuses many of the same part numbers from the Series 45 portfolio while keeping service kits consistent, resulting in fewer parts to stock and variations to manage. The pump’s design flexibility enables use in a wide variety of machines. With strategically positioned case drains, the X1P mounts easily in any orientation, even vertical. The pump can also help reduce hose needs with internal or front flange draining solutions.

X1P frame C is designed for medium-power applications with displacements ranging from 45 cc to 75 cc. The 60-cc and 75-cc displacements are now available. The pump features rated speeds of 2,400 to 2,600 rpm and continuous pressure ratings of 280 to 310 bar, depending on size.