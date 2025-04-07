Hyundai showcases HX230e electric excavator concept

Hyundai Construction Equipment is showcasing a concept full-size electric crawler excavator at Bauma taking place thsis week (7-11 April) in Munich.

The HX230e is a 25-tonne machine, powered by a 420kWh battery pack. This will provide the machine with up to eight hours of operating autonomy between charging stops.

An optional 503kWh battery will be offered to extend potential working time. The excavator is equipped with a regular AC charging input and a rapid CCS2 DC charging capability, allowing quick battery recharging, to deliver maximum productivity.

The electrical charge powers an electric e-pump, which in turn drives the excavator’s hydraulic system. In addition, it has an e-swing slew motor, an e-Thermal Management System and an Auto sleep setting, to maximise efficiency in operation. The excavator boasts a full electronic hydraulic control system, allowing the operator to customise each hydraulic function to match the task and increase efficiency.

The HX230e offers performance similar to a conventional diesel-powered machine of the same weight, but with zero emissions at the tailpipe and a lower operating noise level. This will become increasingly important as major cities across the world impose increasingly stringent emissions regulations on off-highway equipment over the coming years. Many contractors and equipment rental businesses are already calling upon manufacturers to offer an alternative to diesel power for their machinery.