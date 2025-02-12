Danfoss Power Solutions celebrates 20th anniversary of PLUS+1 machine control platform

Before iPhones put the World Wide Web in the palms of our hands, before YouTube enamored us with its endless video entertainment, and about the same time as social media pioneer Facebook was launched from Mark Zuckerberg’s Harvard University dorm room, Danfoss Power Solutions’ PLUS+1 system was already proving a disruptive force in the off-highway hydraulics industry.

The company, then known as Sauer-Danfoss, launched PLUS+1 in 2004 to enable the customization of electronic machine control with the precise functions required for a specific piece of equipment. Now Danfoss is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the system.

Today, Danfoss PLUS+1 is a comprehensive platform of software, hardware, and engineering services. The software includes PLUS+1 GUIDE, a proven and powerful platform that allows software engineers to quickly build and customize complete electrohydraulic subsystems and vehicle control solutions, and the PLUS+1 Service Tool, a customizable service application that makes it easy for field technicians to update, service, and troubleshoot machines.

PLUS+1 programmable and compliant hardware complements these software offerings, ensuring all Danfoss electronic and electrohydraulic products integrate seamlessly in the control system. The Danfoss engineering services team can supplement any OEM engineering team or take on entire projects as an OEM’s in-house software development team.

“Our PLUS+1 system has been extremely successful in supporting our customers over the last 20 years,” says Paola Lugo, vice president, software, Danfoss Power Solutions. “PLUS+1 empowers equipment manufacturers by extending their in-house software development capabilities, enabling them to customize electronic machine control with unprecedented precision. It has helped OEMs achieve higher levels of efficiency, safety, and productivity, and it has helped them reach these goals faster, simpler, and with greater flexibility.”

A key factor in the success of the PLUS+1 platform is its ability to speed up development, enabling OEMs to bring machines to market faster. Ease of use is another key factor. The software’s preprogrammed function blocks and application libraries simplify programming, even for those with limited experience.

While PLUS+1 started as a graphical development tool, over the years, it has evolved to become a system integration tool. The flexible and open software seamlessly integrates with users’ preferred coding languages – such as Qt, C, MATLAB Simulink, and PLCopen – enabling them to import and leverage existing code for enhanced customization and efficiency.

Danfoss is constantly updating the PLUS+1 platform to meet the evolving needs of the off-highway machinery market. The company plans to enhance system flexibility by enabling users to program directly in text-based languages while still leveraging the benefits of the PLUS+1 platform.

In addition, Danfoss has introduced innovative connectivity and autonomy solutions that it continues to improve and expand. Further investments in artificial intelligence and machine learning are planned to improve developer efficiency and empower end users with more data and predictive maintenance insights about their machines. Finally, there will be a continued focus on cybersecurity and functional safety, particularly as machine connectivity advances.

John Quisenberry, general manager of Berendsen Drive and Control Systems, a Danfoss Power Solutions distribution partner, has been using the PLUS+1 platform since its inception. “Conceptually I look at PLUS+1 as something like the printing press. Before it was invented, it was only the elite folks who had books. But within years of its invention, the common people had reading materials that they could learn from. It was the same thing with PLUS+1. We took what was reserved for large companies with deep pockets and made that available to thousands of manufacturers. This was the first time that small and medium-sized OEMs could get the same type of control system that was being used by the large OEMs,” he says.