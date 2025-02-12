Case IH releases new Farmall C tractor models

Case IH has introduced the latest iteration of the Farmall C series tractor at the 2025 World Ag Expo and National Farm Machinery Show which takes place this week (11-13 February).

In addition, operators can complete a wider range of farm operations and efficiently streamline workflows with the Farmall C’s larger, reinforced front axle, boosted hydraulic flow, heavier gross vehicle weight and increased rear lift capacity.

“The new Farmall C not only offers heavy-duty performance and manoeuvrability, it delivers an improved operator experience,” says Leo Bose, customer segmentation lead at Case IH. “With the new ActiveClutch II brake to clutch feature, greater visibility, and the new L635 loader, operators can enjoy significantly increased comfort and reduced fatigue.”

The Farmall C tractor series is available in two transmission options: the 12-speed PowerShuttle transmission and the 24-speed Hi-Lo transmission. The 24-speed Hi-Lo transmission offers a new cab suspension for a smooth ride and increased comfort; an auto PTO function to automatically engage and disengage the PTO, providing seamless headland management; and an advanced loader joystick to simultaneously lift and shuttle control for fast material handling with an engine speed memory button.

The 12-speed PowerShuttle transmission – available for Farmall 100C, 110C and 120C – and the 24-speed Hi-Lo transmission option – available for Farmall 90C, 100C, 110C and 120C – comes with fully integrated base telematics to geo-locate the tractor and monitor the machine for service.

“Today’s farmers need equipment that can handle the increased and varying demands of their operations,” adds Bose. “The upgrades to the Farmall C lineup give farmers just that – the flexibility and heavy-duty performance to complete a wide range of on-farm and in-field tasks.”

Attendees at the National Farm Machinery Show can see the 24-speed Farmall C at Case IH, located at booth #6849. For attendees at the World Ag Expo, Case IH’s booth will include the 12-speed tractor at the corner of South St and O St.