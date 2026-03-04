At ConExpo in Las Vegas this week (3-7 March), Danfoss is showcasing some of its latest eHydraulic solutions – delivering pumps and drivetrain components speciffically designs for electric an hybrid vehicles, helping OEMs to overcome the challenges specific to these kind of vehicles. Here Joseph Budden, eHydraulics portfolio manager at Danfoss tells iVT editor Tom Stone about more about the technology. You can find out more at ConExpo by visiting Danfoss on Stand S80614
CONEXPO VIDEO: Danfoss showcases complete eHydraulic solutions
By Tom Stone1 Min Read
Previous ArticleCONEXPO: Komatsu previews next-generation dozers
Tom Stone
Tom Stone is editor of the iVT brand – which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com which is updated daily. Tom has met and interviewed some of the world's leading industrial vehicle OEM presidents, CEOs and MDs, and takes great pride in cementing iVT's place as the leading forum for debate within the industry, a reputation that his been built up since the brands inception in 1993.