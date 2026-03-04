CONEXPO: Komatsu previews next-generation dozers

Komatsu is giving ConExpo 2026 attendees an exclusive preview of two next-generation crawler dozers: the D61PXi-25 and the D175AX-10.

The machines are designed to address the pressures facing contractors and mining operations, including tighter margins, skilled labour shortages and the need to move material more efficiently.

The D61PXi-25 is a fully redesigned intelligent machine control (IMC) dozer in the midsize class. Compared to its predecessor, the D61PXi-24, it offers up to 10% greater productivity, up to 10% greater fuel efficiency, an 18% increase in blade capacity and up to 20% more steering power. The machine features IMC 3.0 with a new 10-inch intelligent control touchscreen, auto steering, and the ability to maintain IMC operation if the GNSS signal is temporarily lost. A redesigned cab offers enhanced visibility, ergonomic joysticks and centralised controls. An electronically controlled high-pressure supply and EGR-less engine design are intended to increase material moved per gallon while supporting precise grading performance.

The D175AX-10 is the first of Komatsu’s next-generation large production dozers and the successor to the D155AX-8. It introduces a new main frame, track frames, powertrain, cab and blade system. Compared to the D155AX-8, the D175AX-10 delivers up to 26% more horsepower at 450hp (336kW), up to 25% more cubic yards of material moved per hour, up to 15% better fuel efficiency measured in cubic yards moved per gallon, and a 35% tighter turning radius. A new 4-speed automatic transmission and redesigned semi-U blade are engineered for enhanced penetration and reduced material resistance. The cab includes a KomVision 360° visibility system and a touchscreen monitor. A new steering system enables pivot, power and spin turns without sacrificing blade load, while an eight-roller track frame is designed for durability in heavy production environments. The machine is powered by Komatsu’s DBA127 EGR-less engine, which is intended to lower total cost of ownership through improved fuel efficiency and extended service intervals.

“The contractors and mining operations we work with are asking for measurable performance gains without sacrificing operator comfort or long-term durability,” says Paul Moore, vice president for products, marketing and service. “With the D61PXi-25 and the D175AX-10, we focused on integrating higher output, more efficient powertrains and advanced control systems that help move more material per pass while supporting operators in the cab.”

Both models are designed to integrate with Komatsu’s Smart Construction solutions, Komatsu Care programmes, Komatsu Genuine Parts and other service offerings. The D175AX-10 is targeted for introduction in North America in 2026, with the D61PXi-25 planned for a later date. Timing and availability are subject to change.

Image: Komatsu