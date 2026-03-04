CONEXPO: Bobcat unveils enhanced compact loader lineup

Bobcat has introduced the next evolution of its compact loader range at ConExpo, bringing expanded choice and operator-focused technology across its portfolio.
“Bobcat has a long history of challenging conventional ways of working, dating back to the introduction of the first compact loader nearly seven decades ago,” says Gary Hornbacher, president of Doosan Bobcat EMEA. “Today’s generation of loaders reflects that same pioneering mindset – combining the rugged performance customers rely on with smart, intuitive technology that helps operators work more efficiently as jobsite demands continue to evolve.”
Central to the announcement is the updated R-Series range, which includes redesigned electrical systems for improved reliability. Bobcat has also revised the nomenclature of its R-Series models to identify successive generations, allowing new technology and performance enhancements to be introduced more frequently. R-Series compact track loaders comprise the T66-2, T76-2 and T86-2, with skid-steer loaders covering the S66-2, S76-2 and S86-2.
The T86-2 leads the range with 115 horsepower and a 3.7m lift height. Operator station updates across the R-Series include a high-back heated air-ride seat, refreshed interior styling with added storage and a phone holder, USB and USB-C charging ports, and an 8-inch glove-friendly touchscreen display. Multiple camera views with split-screen capability allow operators to view machine data alongside camera feeds. Built-in Bluetooth connectivity with active noise cancellation, an integrated radio and upgraded speakers are also included, along with support for up to 20 operator profiles.
Four drive modes are available – Balanced, Agile, Dynamic and Charged – each tuned to different operator preferences and application types, from precise grading work to high-productivity open-area operation.
“Each of these updates is aimed at improving reliability, durability and user experience of Bobcat R-Series loaders, ensuring dealers and customers see tangible benefits: less downtime and enhanced capabilities on the job,” says Katinka Kincses, Bobcat product manager for loaders.
Refreshed R-Series models will be available to order in Europe from March, with a first European showing planned for the SaMoTer trade fair in Italy in May.
Also on display at ConExpo, Bobcat is showcasing a range of advanced technologies. Jobsite Companion is described as the first AI-enabled solution in the compact equipment industry, offering voice command operation, automated attachment settings and real-time jobsite insights, along with a job cost dashboard tracking labour, machine, attachment and fuel costs against estimates. The system is available as an option on selected loaders in the United States.
Bobcat Sense Detection Systems, available as options on selected loaders in the United States and Canada, include a radar-based rear object detection and avoidance system and a camera-based 360 people detection system. Service.AI is a prototype AI-powered platform giving dealers and technicians access to repair manuals, warranty details, real-time diagnostic guidance and historical service case data.
Also on show is RogueX3, Bobcat’s latest autonomous, electric and modular concept loader. Fully electric and capable of operating remotely or autonomously without a cab, the machine features interchangeable configurations including cab or no-cab, wheels or tracks, and adaptable lift arms. The platform is designed to support multiple power sources in future, including electric, diesel, hybrid or hydrogen. RogueX3 has generated multiple pending patents building on the earlier RogueX and RogueX2 concepts.
Images: Bobcat