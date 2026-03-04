Case Construction Equipment expands grader range with Bell Equipment collaboration

Case Construction Equipment is adding three new GR Series motor grader models to its lineup, all in the 200-plus horsepower size classes, following a new collaboration with South African manufacturer Bell Equipment.

Under the agreement, Case will have exclusive distribution across the United States and Canada for the motor grader models, which are manufactured at Bell facilities. The arrangement addresses a gap in Case’s existing grader offering, particularly in the government sector.

The largest of the three new models, the 325-horsepower GR935, was announced at ConExpo 2026 alongside the collaboration itself. First deliveries are expected in Q4 2026.

“This agreement positions Case to drive growth in the North American market, particularly in the government sector, where we have had a gap in our current grader size class,” says Humayun Chishti, construction president at CNH Industrial. “We are honoured to collaborate with a company boasting decades of proven experience, a manufacturer renowned for producing reliable, high-performing machines built to excel in the harshest conditions. Our shared commitment to excellence and common values make this a natural fit for Case Construction.”

The new models feature electro-hydraulic controls or traditional mechanical control options, alongside a continuous variable transmission for consistent power delivery and smooth operation. CNH-owned precision technology and Case Advanced Smart Features provide onboard guidance, control and GNSS navigation systems.

“We’re excited to reenter a pivotal market with powerhouse graders that give crews the capability they need to tackle more challenging jobs,” says Terry Dolan, head of CNH Construction Brands, Commercial.

Bell Equipment chief executive, Ashley Bell, says: “This collaboration is a significant step for us, allowing our motor grader products to reach North American customers under the Case brand. As a full-line equipment provider with a strong dealer network, Case offers a suite of complementary machines that enhance our value proposition for customers in earthmoving applications.”

Image: Case Construction Equipment