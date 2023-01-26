Volvo CE launches improved new L350H wheel loader in North America

Volvo CE is launching its updated L350H wheel loader in North America, complete with a host of upgrades that will give customers greater productivity and fuel efficiency with lower service costs in a machine designed for a range of heavy-duty applications.

“For decades, the L350 has been our flagship loader,” said Eric Yeomans, product manager, wheel loaders, Volvo CE. “We’ve taken a tried-and-true machine and built upon the features that have made it one our customers rely on day after day. These upgrades make it even more efficient and productive.”

One of the more notable improvements on the updated L350H wheel loader is a more responsive hydraulics system featuring new lift and tilt cylinders, and an increased hydraulic working pressure for 10% faster work cycles and higher productivity.

The upgraded driveline features new Volvo axles and an all-new Volvo transmission, which enables the third-generation OptiShift to be equipped as standard. Already found on Volvo L110H to L260H wheel loaders, this proven technology integrates the Reverse By Braking function and the lock-up function in transmission to boost fuel efficiency by up to 15%. Efficiency is further enhanced by an optimized gear shifting ratio and a new converter that delivers outputs of up to 22% more tractive force depending on the selected gear and machine speed.

The machine also boasts an even tougher form with a more robust upper center hinge bearing and updated frames to accommodate the new axles and transmission.

The L350H comes equipped for heavy-duty applications as standard, thanks to the proven Z-bar lifting arm with double sealing on each of the pins, and strong frame structure, which is joined by a reinforced upper center hinge and new Volvo axles. Customers can take advantage of specialized packages that come with specific features for log loading, rock loading, rehandling, block handling or slag handling.

The updates also include extended service intervals that increase uptime and reduce maintenance costs. The engine service interval has doubled to 1,000 hours, and axle oil change intervals have been extended to 4,000 hours thanks to an axle oil cooler with filtration fitted as standard.

Customers can further minimize machine downtime and increase component life with durable features that include heavy-duty axles with fully floating shafts, planetary hub reduction and maintenance-free rear axle trunnion bearings.