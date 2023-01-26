Multi-Wing unveils high-efficiency, high-pressure PMAX7 fan

Multi-Wing has unveiled its new high-pressure PMAX7 axial fan, engineered to deliver increased airflow for power generators, harvesters and large construction equipment. Featuring fewer blades, PMAX7 has a lower profile to fit into tight spaces. Blades have an optimised backswept design for reduced noise and more efficiency in most applications.

Offered in diameters from 47 to 63 inches (1200 to 1600 mm), these modular fans are available with 5- and 7-blade configurations with 26°, 31° and 36° pitch angle options. Blades are constructed of polyamide, reinforced with glass fiber, which has an operating temperature from -76° to 221°F (-60° to 100°C). The hub is constructed of steel.

“PMAX7 meets market demand for shallow-profile, high-pressure fans that exceeds requirements in restricted spaces for specific large applications,” says Jody Coleman, research and development application engineer for Multi-Wing Group. “The flexibility of Multi-Wing’s broad line of modular-fan products, combined with dedicated engineering support, prototyping and advanced manufacturing, allows us to deliver the right fan, quickly.”

PMAX7 fans have tip speeds up to 351 feet per second (107 meters per second). PMAX7 fans of 63-inch (1600 mm) diameter are capable of operating at 1280 rpm. This high-static pressure fan is compatible with Cojali EV350 fan clutches.