Comfort focus for new Case IH Axial-Flow 4000 Exclusive combine range

Case IH has unveiled its upgraded Axial-Flow 4000 Exclusive combine range, comprising the 4088 and 4099 models. There are some significant operating upgrades for 2023, with revised controls based around a new console, faster operation of some key functions and an integrated touchscreen control and monitoring terminal.

Operating the latest 4000 Exclusive series Axial-Flow combines has been simplified further, thanks to a new lateral console, ergonomically designed to enable easier identification of all main functions and settings. Mirroring the arrangement found on the latest Case IH 150 series Axial-Flow combines, the console also now incorporates the AFS Pro 700 touchscreen operating terminal, via which all machine settings can be made and operating data monitored.

AFS Pro 700 provides fingertip setting and operation of all key functions, such as reel, knife and rotor. It also provides the information formerly shown on the A-pillar displays, putting data such as fuel level and engine temperature in the driver’s eye-line when observing the header, resulting in a clear view of the cutterbar and reduced operator strain, with all information grouped together for assessment at a glance.

Integration makes operation even easier for the operator, with no need to stretch in the seat. The armrest also incorporates a new joystick, designed, like the console, for intuitive operation. Integrated into the joystick is a new electro-hydraulic unloading auger engagement switch, upgraded from manual engagement for easier, smoother, simpler unloading of the grain tank. Electronic actuation responses have been enhanced with the fitment of a new universal communications module, for faster reactions and more accurate control of key electronically-controlled functions.

“The 4000 Exclusive series Axial-Flow combines have a strong following among users seeking simplicity of operation alongside simplicity of design and maintenance,” says Massimiliano Sala, EMEA region product manager, Case IH combines. “With these latest updates, those characteristics remain, but customers will benefit from even easier operation and reduced operator fatigue.”