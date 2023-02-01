FEATURE: Top tips from ConExpo veterans

ConExpo is already the largest trade show in North America, and in 2023 it’s going to be bigger and better than ever. That means it can be a little overwhelming if you’re attending for the first time. To prepare for the show, a handful of veteran attendees share their best advice for all you first timers…

Have a plan

There is more than 2.7 million square feet of equipment and technology to see and experts to network with. There is no way you will do everything you want to do by just coming across it as you walk. Check out the Exhibitor Directory to see the more than 1,800 companies exhibiting and where they will be located at the show.

Book a hotel with free transportation to and from the show

Many hotels on the Las Vegas Strip are designated pick-up and drop-off points for free shuttle transportation to and from the show. See the hotel shuttle route schedule for more info on the specific routes and pick-up/drop-off points of your hotel shuttle to plan how you will get to and from the show grounds. Be aware that the route of your hotel shuttle drops you at a designated location at the show campus. Check ahead of which location your route will arrive at the show.

Understand the different ways to get to/from and around the show

There are many ways to get to and from the show, as well as even more ways to get around the 2.7 million square feet of show.

Getting to/from the show

Hotel shuttles: Many hotels on the Las Vegas Strip are designated pick-up/drop-off points to get to/from the show. See the hotel shuttle route schedule for more info on the specific routes and pick-up/drop-off points of your hotel shuttle to plan how you will get to and from the show grounds. Be aware that the route of your hotel shuttle drops you at a designated located at the show campus. Check ahead of which location your route will arrive at the show.

Many hotels on the Las Vegas Strip are designated pick-up/drop-off points to get to/from the show. See the for more info on the specific routes and pick-up/drop-off points of your hotel shuttle to plan how you will get to and from the show grounds. Be aware that the route of your hotel shuttle drops you at a designated located at the show campus. Check ahead of which location your route will arrive at the show. Ride-share and taxi services: There are designated pick-up/drop-off areas for ride-shares and taxis. Be aware of these areas when you call for a ride-share. Please refer to this map for more info on where these spots are located.

There are designated pick-up/drop-off areas for ride-shares and taxis. Be aware of these areas when you call for a ride-share. Please refer to this for more info on where these spots are located. Monorail: The Las Vegas Monorail connects 3.5 miles of the Las Vegas Strip. There are several hotels that directly connect to the monorail but are also accessible for those not staying in those hotels. See the monorail map for more info.

MGM Grand

Horseshoe

Flamingo

Caesar’s Palace

Harrah’s

The Linq

The key stops that get you close to the show are as follows:

Boingo Station at LVCC – Pick-up/drop-off in the Silver Lot, Closest stop to South Hall

Westgate Station – Pick-up/drop-off in Westgate, For registration + badge pick-up

SAHARA Station – Pick-up/drop-off in the SAHARA Hotel, Closest stop to the Festival Grounds

Getting around the show grounds

Express shuttles: There will be three routes of minibuses that will be continuously running throughout show hours connecting:

Blue Lot to Festival Lot

Diamond Lot to Festival Lot

South Hall to Diamond Lot

Know when and where to pick up your show badge

Locations and times for show badge pick-up will be released closer to the show. Be sure you are pre-registered & have a valid photo I.D. to be able to pick up your badge.

Pack comfortable shoes

We cannot stress this one enough. There is a lot to see and so much walking involved, comfortable shoes are an essential for CONEXPO-CON/AGG.

Reserve a wheelchair or electric scooter if you’re nervous about walking

If you are interested in renting a wheelchair or motorized scooter to use at the show, we suggest reserving them prior to the show, which you can do by contacting ScootAround. Call 888-441-7575 or book online at this website. These can also be rented at Blue Lot, Festival Grounds, and West Hall.

Pack a powerbank/an external battery charger

Trust us, you’ll be using your phone to take plenty of photos and videos of the awesome equipment and innovations on display. Be sure to bring an additional phone charger so you’re not left disconnected.

Visit new manufacturers as well

Don’t get hung up on just visiting “your manufacturers”. There are plenty of new technologies and companies to see as well.

Make time to take in some Las Vegas attractions

There’s no shortage of things to see and do in Las Vegas. Catch a show, eat at one of the world-famous restaurants, attend a Las Vegas Golden Knights game, or maybe one of your favorite music artists is in town the week of the show. ConExpo hours are Tues – Fri: 9AM – 5PM · Sat: 9AM – 3PM, so there is plenty of time in the evening to make the most of your Las Vegas experience.

Download the app

Get all the latest information about ConExpo 2023. It will be available for both iOS and Android, and its launch will be announced at CONEXPOCONAGG.com.

Save 20% off your badge by using coupon code MEDIA20

Registration for CONEXPO-CON/AGG and the co-located International Fluid Power Expo (IFPE) is currently 20 percent off with code MEDIA20 for construction and fluid power pros that get their badge by March 13, 2023.