Linak US expands Louisville campus to 40 acres

Linak U.S. Inc., the largest subsidiary of the Danish and family-owned manufacturer, has acquired a new building in Louisville, KY, to expand operations at their North and South American headquarters.

After 29 years, and multiple expansions in Louisville, Linak, a worldwide leader in electric linear actuation solutions, is committed to adding more value for customers and producing more products in the U.S. The third building, located at 2300 Stanley Gault Pkwy, adds an additional 160K square feet to the already 200K square feet the company currently has in two buildings on the campus.

“Market demand continues to grow for our products and solutions in North and South America” said Magnus Conradsen, president of Linak U.S. “We have been looking at many options on how and where we could expand to best serve our customers. The opportunity with the building right next door plays a major role in helping us reach our goals, while also allowing us to support the community that has been our home for almost 30 years.”

Though plans for the new building have not been finalized, the new space will allow for distribution to be more centralized, the expansion of the U.S. research and development lab and testing center, and the addition of advanced production technology and automated processes. All these advancements will help improve efficiency and agility for customers, increasing capacity and throughput and better serving the industries LINAK supports.

LINAK plans to renovate the building over the next several months, updating the office areas and overall building before bringing employees and new production units into the space.

“We are looking forward to this next phase of our growth here in Louisville,” said Conradsen. “As we grow, our ability to improve more people’s quality of life and working environment through our products also expands. ‘We Improve Your Life’ is reflected in everything that we do, and this expansion allows us to continue to prove that to our customers, the LINAK U.S. family and our community.”