Rota Engineering offers transducer option for ultra-robust environments

Since the launch of Rota’s independent mount LL series transducer in 2019 it has been successfully adopted by many OEMs across construction and agricultural applications. Sharing the same technology as Rota’s field-proven, internal LA series, the LL series has been designed for ultra-robust environments where monitoring by standard, in-cylinder position transducers is undesirable or simply not an option.

The LL series may be mounted direct to the machine or mirror the pin-to-pin dimension of the cylinder which requires monitoring. This flexibility means finding suitable mounting points becomes a lot easier and integration costs become much lower as there are no cylinder machining costs to take into account. Rota can even tailor the open and closed transducer body centres to match existing machine or cylinder geometry. It’s this ease of installation which makes the LL series ideal for rapid prototyping, small batches and production volumes.

By virtue of its design the LL series is also field-replaceable which will reduce machine downtime, associated repair costs and loss of productivity.

The independent-mount design allows the OEM installer or the dealer the ability to offer customised solutions to their customers. The LL series may be added during production of the machine or at the dealer location, depending on the specification of machine and level of control or automation required by the customer.

Available to suit many stroke lengths, in current, voltage and digital output signals, key features of Rota’s LL series include: