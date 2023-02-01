Elobau to present midi modular armrest at ConExpo

Elobau, a global manufacturer of non-contact sensor technology, level measurement and operator controls for off-highway, will present its multifunctional 225 MA midi modular armrest at this March’s ConExpo in Las Vegas.

The 225MA midi is an armrest that opens up access to customised modular control units for manufacturers of agricultural and construction machinery as well as material handling. Thanks to its operating comfort and ergonomic design, it enables the machine operator to work in a targeted, healthy, and consistent manner.

Vehicle manufacturers can quickly and easily configure application-specific operating systems from the modular system without additional development and tool costs. The multifunctional armrest consists of five modules, each of which can be individually designed: joysticks and hand throttle, operating unit, armrest and storage compartment, hitch wheel and potentiometer as well as the connection panel. From the compact joystick and multi-function handles, push buttons, encoders, power take-off buttons and fingertip joysticks to the hitch wheel, all the important operator controls and functions are available. The operator controls are equipped with backlighting and simplify work even in poor visibility conditions. elobau also offers practical details such as a USB interface in the storage compartment for charging mobile phones.

With the 225MA midi armrest, manufacturers of off-highway equipment receive a fully configured, End-of-Line-tested armrest that can be easily integrated into a vehicle as a plug and play solution. elobau also offers the individually configurable system in small quantities. Communication is via the CAN-bus protocol (SAE J1939 protocol) and AMP Junior Power Timer connections. The 225MA midi was developed in accordance with the EU 167/2013 (Mother Regulation) making it ideal for agricultural machines. In addition, in any configuration, it fulfils Agricultural Performance Level C (AgPL r c), which defines the safety level of the electronic control and operating units in agricultural machines in accordance with ISO 25119. It is also inspected and tested for use in harsh environmental conditions and complies with protection class IP5K4.

As sustainability plays a central role at elobau, the armrest has been developed with exactly this focus. 75% of the plastics used are bio-based materials made from castor oil (instead of petroleum). The armrest itself is upholstered in organically produced apple leather. Thanks to its modularity, it can be installed in different vehicle types and individual modules can be easily replaced in the event of a repair or conversion. This saves resources, right up to warehousing. At the same time, the vehicle manufacturer can minimize development and adaptation costs thanks to its simple integration into their vehicle and subsequent modification options. All elobau products are produced in a carbon- neutral manner.