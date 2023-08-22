PREVIEW: iVT Expo Chicago

Having successfully broken the ground in Europe with a new annual expo for the off-highway vehicle design and engineering community back in 2017, the first ever US version of the show took place in Chicago in August 2022, and was equally well received. This week we gear up for its second-ever appearance.

As with its European equivalent, iVT Expo USA showcases the latest components and technologies from over 100 international suppliers, alongside a conference that highlights all the latest market trends.

“It’s great to be back in Chicago after last year’s excellent launch,” says Tim Sandford, conference producer.

Exhibition time

The iVT Expo model heralds a new style of event for the design and engineering community involved in the development of all types of industrial and off-highway vehicles, with exhibits that are highly focused in a manageable compact format that enables visitors to get a lot out of a one-day attendance.

ABOVE: iVT Expo USA 2023 features 100 exhibitors

“There are no OEM vehicle exhibits, only Tier 1, 2 and 3 suppliers,” says Sandford. “No huge complexity, just 100+ exhibitors that visitors can get round in a day then return to their offices full of new possibilities.”

The exhibition is free to attend and will feature all the latest new materials; new engine technologies, including electric motors and hybrid applications; new control systems; sensors; testing and validation services and technologies; equipment for cabs; technologies required for operator-free/driverless vehicles; and innovative ideas that will help manufacturers of industrial vehicles improve product design, efficiency.

Free conference programme

Running concurrent to the exhibition is the associated conference. Unlike its companion event in Cologne, the conference in Chicago is entirely free to attend. Spread over two days, it will focus on the critical trends shaping the industry and is broken down into two tracks.

“We have a really exciting line up of speakers and panellists coming from OEMs, leading technology suppliers and consultants,” says Sandford. “There will be two tracks, one dealing with electrification and hybridisation and the other focussing on operation.”

ABOVE: the event conference is broken down into two popular streams

The Electric and Hybrid Technology track will be addressing and discussing the key issues, technologies and strategies surrounding the need for reducing off-highway vehicle carbon emissions.

The Autonomation, HMI and UX track meanwhile will consider advanced technologies related to industrial vehicle operation – autonomy, remote operation, HMIs, cab design and ergonomics, and operator and workforce safety.

“Within those two tracks you’ll find presentations and panels discussing case studies, issues and strategies, along with the latest R&D projects,” says Sanford. “Overall, it’s a truly fascinating interesting and informative programme. Highlights include speakers from Caterpillar and CNH, along with some first-class content from the likes of EPEC, BAE, Exponent, VTTI, Danfoss, Traxara, CrossControl and more. We’re looking forward to meeting everyone at the Donald E Stephens Convention Center 23-24 August.”

***

