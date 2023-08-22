iVT EXPO USA: Delta-Q to showcase innovations in EV battery charging

Delta-Q Technologies, a leading provider of battery charging solutions, will both exhibit and speak at this week’s iVT Expo USA.

The company will be showcasing its newly expanded RQ Series of battery chargers optimised for compact reliability to support the demands of emerging electric vehicle and machine applications. Designed for high-volume production, the RQ Series – 350W and 700W models – has the flexibility to integrate with leading-edge systems, optimal for outdoor power equipment, golf and utility vehicles, e-mobility, material handling and mobile elevated work platforms. Delta-Q’s chargers are automotive-grade, have an IP67-rating, ensuring protection against shock, vibration and moisture ingress.

The new RQ700 battery charger offers compatibility across 24 V to 48 V charging voltages and a 12 V 400 mA auxiliary power supply to operate system components and small loads, such as battery management system wake-up and telematics. The microprocessor supports Unified Diagnostic Services, offering the ability to use standardized service and upgraded diagnostic tools. The RQ700 also includes all necessary installation cabling to support high-volume applications, a new feature of the 700W model.

The company will show solutions with parent firm, Zapi Group, a global leader in electrification.

Chris Botting, Delta-Q’s manager of research engineering, will lead a session on the crucial role of battery charger efficiency in industrial vehicle electrification. His presentation, ‘Meeting battery charger efficiency regulations for industrial electric vehicles’, will provide attendees with insights into the standards that impact electric equipment design and tips to reduce real-world energy costs, carbon footprint and total cost of ownership. The session will take place on Wednesday, August 23, at noon CT.

In addition, Rod Dayrit, Delta-Q’s global director of business development, will join a panel of industry experts to explore various programs advancing the decarbonisation of industrial vehicles. He’ll share valuable knowledge gleaned from his deep experience working with tier-one OEMs in the electrification field. The discussion, moderated by Steve Sokolsky with Calstart, will take place at 3:45 pm CT.

“We’re excited to return to iVT EXPO for another year of learning and networking with individuals in the electric and hybrid industrial vehicle space,” said Dayrit. “Delta-Q is thrilled to present across two sessions and showcase our new RQ700 charger, an expansion of our RQ Series. Our sessions will share actionable steps the industry can take to effectively embrace electrification across fleets.”

Attendees can demo Delta-Q’s RQ Series and discuss ZAPI GROUP offerings at booth 1205 during the show.