iVT EXPO USA: Speakers to look out for in Chicago

Broken down into two highly-specialised streams and running concurrent to the exhibition, this year’s free Expo USA conference features 70 experts addressing the critical trends shaping future vehicle development. iVT International spoke with one from each track.

***

Speaker: Sneha Lele, managing engineer, Exponent

Presentation: Safety Management in Electric and Hybrid Industrial Vehicles

Category: Electric and Hybrid

What is your presentation about?

My presentation will discuss types of electrical systems particularly in electric and hybrid industrial vehicles, various safety components with examples, functional safety principles and safety management techniques in these applications.

What is the future for electric systems in off-highway vehicles?

The level of electrification in off-highway vehicles has increased rapidly in the past few years due to the ever-increasing advances in battery technology, government policies that are actively encouraging the uptake of electric vehicles and growing demand from customers for environmentally friendly vehicles. Apart from the emissions reductions benefits the other main motivation for this trend is the enhanced efficiency and improved vehicle performance delivered, with minimal maintenance required. Although there are many unknowns particularly with respect to safety management of these systems, it is certainly the future of off-highway vehicles.

How do OEMs benefit from electric-based safety?

OEMs play an important role in the transition to electric off-highway vehicles from conventional vehicles. Understanding the various elements of electric-based safety systems and implementing these within the acceptable range of operation increases overall safety of the vehicles. Some examples that increase overall safety include reduced reliance on human error, absence of flammable fuel, improved design to isolate the high voltage battery in crashes. Traditional OEMs have an advantage when it comes to technology and infrastructure and can easily scale and incorporate R&D activities to manufacture electrified vehicles. This reduces the overall cost of manufacturing and increases potential reliability of the vehicles on the road.

What are you most looking forward to in Chicago?

Learning about the main challenges and roadblocks towards electrification of industrial vehicles and networking with the technologists and stakeholders.

***

Speaker: Dr Arnold Free, CEO, Traxara Robotics

Presentation: Methods for the Assessment of Mobility of Off-road Autonomous Vehicles

Category: Autonomation, HMI and UX

What it your presentation about?

In the race to field off-highway autonomous systems, there is a lack of understanding of their capabilities. The NATO Science & Technology Organization’s Applied Vehicle Technology Panel’s AVT-341 Research Task Group is conducting activities to define methods and tools to assess future autonomous military vehicles operating in harsh environments. It is important to anticipate advancements by defining adequate methods and tools to assess autonomous systems. My presentation discusses the activities of NATO AVT-341 RTG, the achievements and challenges that were faced and an application of the modelling and simulation tools utilised to perform an assessment of militarily relevant scenarios.

What will audience learn?

How the NATO Science & Technology Organization developed the requirements for assessing mobility and resulting methods for verification and validation, as well as the efforts required to develop modelling and simulation tools for the assessment of off-road mobility in harsh environments.

What is the future of automation for off-highway vehicles?

At Traxara, we believe the future of automation and autonomy in the off-highway and defense sectors is bright. Although applications for full autonomy will still take time, the technology supports human-in-the-loop operations now and will work with operators to be more productive, improve safety and result in better outcomes. One of the key components for this to be successful is the interface between humans and robots, and the HMI is critical.

What are you most looking forward to in Chicago?

iVT is a fantastic multi-disciplinary showcase of technology advancements in the off-highway sector. Automation requires convergence of technology, and the event lets me interact and have conversations with engineers, developers, and suppliers in all areas. You can’t stay current at your desk; it is essential to see and touch new technology and learn from the engineers who develop innovative solutions.

For a full preview of iVT Expo USA, visit the digital edition of iVT August