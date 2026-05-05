Liebherr unveils Generation 8 material handlers at IFAT

Liebherr is debuting its new Generation 8 of material handlers at IFAT 2026 taking place this week (4-7 May).

The company is showcasing two prototypes at the trade fair: the LH 18 M Industry and the LH 22 M Industry E. Both machines are suited to waste management and recycling applications, and the LH 18 M Industry will also be available with an electric drive in the future.

The two machines feature optimised kinematics and what Liebherr describes as robust construction to deliver high loads and long reach. Pipe-burst protection is fitted to the lift and stick cylinders. A new electric servo control system integrated into the uppercarriage allows operators to customise settings and enables end-of-travel damping for the equipment. Both models will come as standard with a sliding door for cabin entry and a fully glazed cabin floor.

Both Generation 8 machines are equipped with the new Liebherr emCAB. The redesigned cab features 15% more glass for improved all-around visibility, alongside increased legroom and headroom, individually adjustable control elements and electro-hydraulic adjustments.

The cab also integrates Liebherr’s INTUSI (Intuitive User Interface) operating concept as standard. INTUSI organises function categories into widgets, with customisable function mapping that can be saved across operator profiles.

The 8th-generation electric material handlers can operate in mains and battery mode using the optional Mobility Kit, which will be available in 50kWh and 100kWh versions. The kit enables mains-independent operation, and the machine can be charged independently of operation as well as while in use. Liebherr also offers versions for direct grid connection, including a winding system, a trailing cable or a plug connection on the undercarriage. Magnet operation is possible in battery mode for the first time on the new generation.

Image: Liebherr