Hyundai completes A-Series with HX10A Z micro excavator

Hyundai Construction Equipment has completed its A-Series range of compact excavators with the launch of the HX10A Z, a micro excavator positioned as the smallest model in the line-up.

The machine weighs 1,165kg and features a zero tailswing design with a retractable undercarriage. Fully retracted, it can pass through a 730mm doorway, while extending to 1,110mm in working position. A dozer blade is fitted as standard.

Power comes from a 7.6kW (10.35hp) diesel engine producing 39.4Nm of torque. Twin 10.4 litre/min hydraulic pumps deliver up to 10.8kN of bucket breakout force and 6.3kN of dipper arm force. Rubber engine mounts are fitted to reduce vibration.

The machine has a 1,450mm monoboom and an 890mm dipper arm, providing a maximum digging depth of 2,205mm and a forward reach of up to 3,400mm. Hyundai says the increased dump height and longer reach compared with the previous model make it suitable for loading one-tonne site dumpers and skips. Two-way auxiliary piping is fitted as standard, supporting a range of powered attachments.

The boom cylinder is top-mounted for protection from damage, and hydraulic hoses are internally routed. Front guards and LED working lights are fitted to protect dig-end components and improve visibility.

The HX10A Z is equipped with a folding ROPS canopy for improved access and transportation, and has an ergonomic operator station with adjustable consoles.

Image: Hyundai Construction Equipment