Komatsu to unveil narrow PC220NLC excavator at SaMoTer

Komatsu Europe is taking 28 utility and construction machines to SaMoTer 2026, with the introduction of the PC220NLC/NLCi-12 narrow excavator headlining the line-up.
The exhibition runs from 6–9 May at Veronafiere in Verona, Italy. Komatsu will exhibit indoors in Hall 11 (booth C5-F6), in the external static area on Avenue E (booth 3) and on the digital worksite (Area F, booth 6).
The PC220NLC/NLCi-12 is a narrow version of the PC220LC/LCi-12, designed to meet Italian transport width requirements. It features the latest generation of Komatsu’s intelligent Machine Control technology, iMC 3.0, which the OEM says enhances productivity through automation and integrates jobsite design capabilities. The machine will be demonstrated on the digital worksite alongside the D51EXi/PXi-24 bulldozer and the GD675-7 motor grader.
“We pioneered fully factory-integrated machine control on excavators back in 2014. More than ten years of continuous development, close collaboration with customers and full job-site support have resulted in the truly unique assist features of iMC 3.0. For the first time, we are bringing these proven benefits to an excavator designed around Italy’s transport width requirements, meaning that customers can enjoy precise control, accuracy, and ease of operation anytime anywhere,” says Robert Macintyre, product manager at Komatsu Europe.
“Visit Samoter 2026 to experience the new PC220NLC up close, from its distinctive eye-catching exterior to the whole host of customisable driver assist systems. Engineered to adapt to each and every individual operator, the PC220NLC/NLCi-12 combines advanced technology with extremely low ownership costs, making it a machine that appeals equally to operators and owners alike,” says Paul Dickinson, product manager at Komatsu Europe.
The Komatsu utility range at SaMoTer is led by the new CK50-8 compact track loader and the SK40-8 skid steer loader. Both models feature a streamlined powertrain intended to reduce maintenance and running costs while improving traction, drawbar pull and bucket breakout force.
The PC01E-2 and PC05E-1 electric micro excavators are entering the market evaluation phase in Europe, having previously been launched in Japan. The machines use swappable battery technology and produce zero CO2 emissions at the jobsite, with low noise levels suitable for urban, indoor and noise-restricted applications.
“The PC01E-2 and PC05E-1 have been successfully launched in Japan and received outstanding operator acclaim. We are pleased to now bring them to market evaluation in Europe, and we look forward to learning, together with our customers and distributors, what possibilities these machines can open up that were not available here in the European market before,” says Emanuele Viel, group manager utility at Komatsu Europe.
Additional electric models on display include the PC20E-6, PC26E-6 and PC33E-6. As part of its sustainability strategy, Komatsu is targeting a 50% reduction in CO2 emissions from product use and manufacturing by 2030 compared with 2010 levels, with the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.
The compact line-up at the show includes the PC17R-5, PC38MR-5, PC50MR-5 and PC58MR-5 mini excavators, the PC80MR-5 midi excavator, the PW138MR-11 wheeled midi excavator and the PC138US-11SLF short-tail midi excavator, alongside the WB97S-8 backhoe loader, SK715-8 skid steer loader and WA70M-8 compact wheel loader. Most are manufactured in Italy.
Larger indoor exhibits include the PW198-11 wheeled excavator, the WA170M-11 wheel loader, which was introduced to the European market last year, and the PC170LC-11 excavator. The external area will feature the HM300-5 articulated dump truck, the HB365LC/NLC-3 hybrid excavator and the WA485-11 wheel loader. The D61EX/PX-24 will be presented with a 3D Topcon system.
Komatsu will also present its latest Smart Construction and Smart Quarry innovations at the show, including the 3D Machine Guidance system.
Image: Komatsu