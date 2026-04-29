Claas adds driver-monitored autonomy to Xerion 12

Claas is rolling out a series of technical updates for the Xerion 12 large tractor range, including a new Vehicle Control Unit developed with system partner AgXeed for driver-monitored autonomy, refinements to the CMatic powertrain, further development of the Terra Trac crawler track units, and cab enhancements.

The Vehicle Control Unit, available from mid-2026, enables pre-programmed work orders to be executed automatically under driver supervision. Controlled via the TIM (Tractor Implement Management) protocol, the VCU connects to the Xerion 12’s ISOBUS. Work orders containing field and machine data, marked obstacles and track planning are imported from Claas connect to AgXeed’s TraXwise platform via cloud-to-cloud transfer, then started from a tablet in the cab.

Once running, the tractor and implement carry out field work automatically, day and night, including steering and turning, headland management, avoidance of stored obstacles and site-specific rate control via the application map. The driver remains in the cab to monitor work quality and can override active orders at any time, for example in the event of unmarked field stones, fallen branches or impassable wet ground. Completed work is documented automatically in TraXwise and displayed in Claas connect for analysis, billing and documentation.

On the powertrain, the Xerion 12 now offers a third engine droop mode, Autodroop, alongside Eco and Power. Autodroop adaptively adjusts the droop to operating conditions, which Claas says is intended to suit operations with frequently changing drivers and seasonal staff. The vehicle drive controller for the continuously variable, power-split CMatic gearbox has also been updated to improve responsiveness during heavy load changes in tillage and sowing, and when engaging implements at the headland.

“Thanks to the unique Xerion 12 concept with a continuously variable all-wheel-drive system and engine power of up to 653hp, farmers around the world have been able to significantly improve their operational efficiency over the last two years whilst maintaining at least the same level of productivity,” says Dr Johannes Weisbrodt, senior vice president system tractors at Claas. “The simple operation also allows less experienced drivers to get the most out of the machine. With Autodroop and the new CMatic vehicle drive controller, this peak performance is even easier to achieve.”

The Terra Trac crawler track units, developed and built by Claas Industrietechnik in Paderborn, have been revised for the 2026 season with a focus on durability and self-cleaning. The cast frame has been redesigned with greater spacing between components, improving self-cleaning to the point that scrapers are no longer required; updated scrapers can be retrofitted to existing machines. The aluminium spokes and outer rings of the yoke-type track rollers have been reinforced, along with the bogie tilting frame and its mounting on the cast frame.

In the cab, a compressed air connection is now fitted as standard, with an optional blow gun on a 2m spiralled hose for cleaning controls and the cab floor. Two further compressed air connections are located at the front and rear of the machine. New storage compartments have been added in the right-hand B-pillar, behind the driver’s seat and in front of the steering column, complemented by a storage net on the rear cab wall.

A new luxury driver’s seat with integrated compressor is fitted, retaining the previous swivel range of up to 40 degrees to the right and 10 degrees to the left. From model year 2026, the cab also gets a 6.75-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, DAB+ radio and Bluetooth. The bonnet has had an electric opening and closing mechanism, operated from the ground, since April 2025.

Other updates include the Auto RefLine function in the GPS Pilot Cemis 1200 steering system, which automatically switches to a logical new reference track when work in the main field direction is complete and the headland or a wedge is to be worked. Two new LED rotating lamps have been added at the front of the cab roof, and the rotating lamps, CB radio and air conditioner can now be operated via F-function keys on the CMotion drive lever.

Image: Claas