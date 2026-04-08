Kioti expands sub-compact tractor range with new ROPS models

Kioti, a division of Daedong-USA, has expanded its CS30 series of sub-compact tractors with two new ROPS models, the CS2230 and CS2530. The additions follow the earlier launch of the CS2530 cab model, which featured a factory-installed climate-controlled cab.

“The initial release of the CS30 was a game changer, delivering unparalleled comfort and performance,” says Joel Hicks, product line manager for tractors at Kioti. “Now, we’re building on that success by providing even more options. No matter the task or property size, Kioti offers a proven, powerful solution built to meet our customer’s needs.”

The CS2230 and CS2530 ROPS tractors offer open-platform versatility with a hydrostatic transmission for smooth speed control, rear differential lock, four-wheel drive and wet disc brakes. An illuminated digital instrument panel provides operators with vehicle status, warnings and TMS alerts at a glance.

The operator station features an ergonomic control layout with improved visibility in low light, along with a high-back seat for comfort during extended work periods.

Both models include mid and rear PTOs with an optional quick-connect system to support a range of implements, as well as a Category 1 three-point hitch with a 700lb lift capacity. The CS2530 delivers 24.5hp and 51.63lb-ft of torque, while the CS2230 provides 21hp and 46.47lb-ft.

The new tractors are compatible with the Kioti Connect app, which provides operators with a dashboard displaying key machine data, real-time alerts and performance information. Kioti Connect is available on the App Store and Google Play, with its full range of features free for the first three years.

Image: Kioti