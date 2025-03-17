Keynote speakers revealed for Bauma Forum

As well as showcasing the latest technologies and machinery in the construction and mining sector, Bauma Munich will also host the Bauma Forum, a platform for industry professionals to discuss key future topics.

From 7-11 April, the Bauma Forum, organised by Messe München in cooperation with VDMA Construction Machinery and Building Material Plants and VDMA Mining & Minerals, will host numerous presentations in the Innovation Hall.

Across the five days, the Bauma Forum will focus on specialist presentations, panel discussions and exhibitor contributions.

Representatives of the European Commission and the European Parliament as well as trade associations such as CECE, HDB and VDMA will provide political and regulatory insights and technological innovations.

In addition, universities such as the Frankfurt University of Applied Sciences, TU Clausthal, RWTH Aachen, TU Dresden, TU Munich, TU Braunschweig and FH Münster will showcase current research projects.

The Mining Challenge will take centre stage on Tuesday 8 April. Hildegard Bentele, a member of the European Parliament, will explain the impact of the EU Critical Raw Materials Act in this context. Participants will also discuss how these goals can be achieved in a subsequent panel discussion.

On Wednesday 9 April, everything will revolve around the key topic of alternative drive concepts – including the keynote address titled “Between performance and sustainability—are there any viable alternatives to a diesel engine?” by Bert van Hasselt, CEO NewTech at Deutz. The opportunities, limits and infrastructure of alternative drive systems will then be examined and discussed.

Ralf Lüddemann, a member of the Strabag executive board and co-chair of MiC 4.0, will give a keynote address on Thursday 10 April on the key topic of connected construction and show why the digitalization and networking of construction machinery, construction processes and people are becoming increasingly important. The subsequent panel discussion will focus on a standardized digital language for construction machinery from different manufacturers.

On Friday 11 April, Dr. Katharina Knapton-Vierlich, head of unit for construction at the European Commission will offer insights into European construction policy. Her presentation titled “European construction policy – political priorities of the European Commission” will be dedicated to sustainable construction, as will the subsequent panel discussion.