Caterpillar launches the next generation Cat 330 UHD demolition excavator

Caterpillar has launched its next generation ultra-high demolition excavator, the Cat 330 UHD.

Focused on urban residential demolition, where it will compete in the 30 MT size class, the 330 UHD features a UHD boom with a maximum pin height of up to 20m to make it comfortably capable of five to six-story work.

The 330 UHD is essentially two machines in one. While the UHD boom accommodates all standard demolition work tools, the machine also accepts two types of retrofit booms (single and variable angle (VA) boom type). The changeover to deploy traditional buckets and work tools in the role of a ‘standard’ construction excavator takes a short amount of time.

“Caterpillar built the 330 UHD to withstand difficult demolition of tall structures. Careful attention to detail has seen the 330 UHD designed to reach even the trickiest inner-city worksites, with a transport width of less than 3 m (3’10”). The machine is quickly and easily reconfigurable, allowing operators to extract maximum return from the machine by deploying it for general construction when not required for demolition contracts,” says Vincent Migeotte, senior product and sales consultant at Caterpillar.

The 330 UHD is capable of carrying a large demolition 3300kg work tool at a height of up to 20m. To optimise its utilisation with the retrofit boom, it is also configured with up-to-date technology such as Cat Payload, Cat 2D Grade control system, and Cat 2D E-fence. The latter helps keep the front linkage within a predefined work area, helping provide operator confidence while protecting the machine from damage and monitoring jobsite safety.

This machine is equipped with a stability monitoring system that helps improve jobsite safety by using the in-cab 10-inch touchscreen monitor to display the machine’s stability via swing angle and front position. The monitor also displays images from the integrated standard rear and side-view camera, a surround-view attachment is an optional extra, while a work-tool camera and second monitor is a dealer-installed aftermarket option.

The tiltable cab is TOPS demolition-rated, fitted with a premium seat, P5A glass and full operator protective guards (OPG), helping improve jobsite visibility while providing operator comfort.

“As a next generation machine, the 330 UHD benefits from a modular platform. This will allow annual product updates as necessary, if desired by operators, or if required by safety regulators,” says Migeotte. “The ability to keep the machine ‘current’ further increases its appeal, beyond its versatile dual-purpose capabilities. And recognising that ease of maintenance and servicing also contributes to machine longevity, all daily tasks – such as checking engine and hydraulic oil, coolant levels, and water and sediment separators and drains – are fully accessible at ground level.”

Powering fuel efficiently, the 330 UHD uses the same engine as the 330 Next Generation excavator, the Cat C7.1 TTA. Meeting the US EPA Tier 4 Final, EU Stage V, and Japan 2014 emission standards, the 7-litre unit is rated at 205kW (275hp) gross.

Prospective 330 UHD operators can also choose between two undercarriage types. The Long Narrow undercarriage uses the same base frame as the 330 Next Generation Excavator, maintaining the machine’s mobility within the all-important 3m transportation width and a fully assembled weight under 40 MT.

Alternatively, they can specify the Hydraulic Variable Gauge undercarriage, similar to that used on the 340F UHD, to provide the additional stability needed to function safely and confidently with the largest work tools.

“We’re excited about the prospects for the Cat 330 UHD as a replacement of the 325C UHD,” adds Migeotte. “It has been more than 10 years since Caterpillar offered a model in this important segment. For operators working in tough demolition applications, where mobilisation, safety and productivity are vital, the 330 UHD will be a reliable and efficient next generation machine, compliant with all workplace safety standards, and offering an attractive return on investment.”