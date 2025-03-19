The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
VIDEO: Bauma 2025 preview part 1 featuring Caterpillar, Komatsu, Kramer and Poclain

Tom StoneBy 1 Min Read

iVT editor Tom Stone was one of the journalists invited to the Bauma Media Dialogue in Munich in February 2025, to get exclusive previews from key exhibitors of highlights to watch out for at the Bauma exhibition in Munich in April – the world’s largest construction machinery expo.

In this first part of iVT’s video preview coverage Tom Stone gets insights from Amy Doughty at Caterpillar, Marc Blondeel at Komatsu, Viktoria Sonermann at Kramer and Stéphane Goldstein at Poclain, on what they will be showcasing at the event.

To keep up to date with all the Bauma news visit the latest edition of iVT: https://ivt.mydigitalpublication.co.uk/march-2025

Tom Stone is Editor of the iVT brand – which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and the Advanced Lift-truck supplement, as well as ivtinternational.com, which is updated daily. Tom has met and interviewed some of the world's leading industrial vehicle OEM presidents, CEOs and MDs, and takes great pride in cementing iVT's place as the leading forum for debate within the industry, a reputation that his been built up over the brand's 25-year history.

