VIDEO: Bauma 2025 preview part 1 featuring Caterpillar, Komatsu, Kramer and Poclain

iVT editor Tom Stone was one of the journalists invited to the Bauma Media Dialogue in Munich in February 2025, to get exclusive previews from key exhibitors of highlights to watch out for at the Bauma exhibition in Munich in April – the world’s largest construction machinery expo.

In this first part of iVT’s video preview coverage Tom Stone gets insights from Amy Doughty at Caterpillar, Marc Blondeel at Komatsu, Viktoria Sonermann at Kramer and Stéphane Goldstein at Poclain, on what they will be showcasing at the event.

To keep up to date with all the Bauma news visit the latest edition of iVT: https://ivt.mydigitalpublication.co.uk/march-2025