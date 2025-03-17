CEA reports positive figures for construction and earthmoving equipment sales

According to the Construction Equipment Association (CEA), construction and earthmoving equipment sales have begun 2025 on a positive note, with January figures reaching 1,750 units – a 7.4% increase compared to the same period last year. This marks the third consecutive month where sales have either matched or exceeded the previous year’s performance.

The upturn comes after a challenging 2024, which ended with a relatively flat sales trajectory. Despite stabilizing in the latter months, the sector still finished 20% below 2023 levels due to a weak start to the year. Industry analysts attribute this earlier downturn to several factors, including economic uncertainty and supply chain adjustments.

However, the recent positive trend aligns with industry forecasts, which predict modest “single figure” growth for equipment sales throughout 2025. This outlook suggests a gradual but steady recovery for the construction equipment market.

The sustained three-month growth pattern indicates increasing confidence among OEMs, potentially signalling broader economic improvement within the sector.

This early performance provides a welcome indicator that the market may be rebounding after the previous year’s challenges. As construction projects resume and expand, demand for specialized equipment is expected to continue its upward trajectory, supporting the forecasted growth for 2025.