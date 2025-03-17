Komatsu unveils two new wheel loaders

Komatsu has introduced its new WA475-11 and WA485-11 wheel loader models.

The WA485-11 offers up to 12% lower fuel consumption, 21% more engine power and 13% faster climbing speed compared to its predecessor, the WA480-8.

The WA475-11 provides up to 7% lower fuel consumption, 18% higher engine power and 40% greater climbing speed compared to the WA475-10. Both loaders now also include Komatsu Hydrostatic-Mechanical Transmission (KHMT).

The four-pillar cab, angle feedback joystick steering and independent work control to help reduce fatigue on long operating days.

The new wheel loaders also feature standard rear object detection to promote enhanced jobsite safety and deluxe LED light package.

“In designing the WA475-11 and WA485-11, we focused on what truly matters to our customers based on years of direct customer feedback – efficiency, power, safety and operator comfort. These wheel loaders build on proven performance of previous models with innovative advancements designed to enhance productivity,” says Bruce Boebel, director of products and service at Komatsu. “We’re excited to introduce these machines and put them to use for our aggregate customers and beyond.”