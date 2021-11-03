Hillhead registration opens for 2022

Registration to attend Hillhead 2022 is now live, with the event celebrating 40 years involvement with the quarrying, construction, and recycling industries.

The exhibition takes place from 21-23 June 2022 at Hillhead Quarry, near Buxton, Derbyshire. Visitors can already register for their free entry badge.

The 2022 event will see the return of all the major industry players, including: SMT GB (Volvo); Wirtgen; JCB; Powerscreen; Kubota; Marubeni-Komatsu; Rubblemaster; Finning; Sandvik; Liebherr; Bomag; Yanmar; Doosan; McCloskey International; Metso Outotec; Hyundai; Terex Finlay; Bell Equipment; Hitachi; CDE; and Telestack.

Alongside them will be many other Hillhead regulars and a host of new companies too including: LiuGong; Sany; Hidromek; Sunward Europe and Global Recycling.

Those who pre-register you will get straight into the show, offering more time to enjoy the live demonstrations, 550+ exhibitors and thousands of products on display.