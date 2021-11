JCB’s chairman Lord Bamford took the occasion of landing the company’s third Dewar Trophy this century for outstanding engineering to announce their promise to begin hydrogen engine production by the end of 2022.

The company’s ABH2 hydrogen fuelled engine, which is based on its existing Dieselmax unit but with extensive modifications to its internals, top end and fuelling system, is less expensive and more practical for use in construction than battery-electric technology.