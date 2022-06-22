Hidromek impresses crowds at Hillhead

Hidromek has been impressing the crowds at this week’s Hillhead 2022 Fair with its innovative assortment of backhoe loaders, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, motor graders and soil compactors

Hillhead 2022 has hosted over 600 exhibitors for the first time. Hidromek’s stand includes its HMK 102B Supra backhoe loader, three crawler excavators belonging to the H4 Series, and HMK 635 WL and HMK 640 WL wheel loaders, along with a variety of demo machines.

Offering high performance, Hidromek’s H4 Series excavators stand out with their operating speed. H4 Series excavators are produced to be fast, productive and efficient with their developed hydraulic system design. The cabins are designed and built to offer maximum safety and durability under ROPS & FOPS standards. The red handles and warning labels on the new series of the machines are designed to increase the operator’s safety to the highest level.

HMK 145 LC SR short radius crawler excavator, belonging to H4 Series, also stands out, providing maximum efficiency and productivity for its user. It ensures superior performance in all fields and conditions with its excellent maneuverability and easy usage provided through its high-performance engine, quickness and short swing radius. The machine provides top level operator safety and comfort with its technological equipment and electronic system. Due to its compact structure, it offers powerful and precise operation for its users especially in urban areas, narrow spaces and in different working fields such as construction, landscaping, material flooring and leveling.